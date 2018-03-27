Register
    Pipes are loaded onto a vessel in the northern German port of Mukran for transshipment to a storage yard

    Nord Stream 2 AG Receives All Permits From Germany for Construction of Pipeline

    © Photo: Nord Stream 2
    Despite vehement opposition to the Moscow-initiated Nord Stream 2 pipeline from some European countries, Germany does not consider it to be a threat to European energy security.

    Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, has received all the requisite permits from Germany for the construction of the pipeline, the company’s press service said Tuesday.

    “Nord Stream 2 AG today received the permit for the construction and operation of the pipeline system in the German EEZ [Exclusive Economic Zone]. The BSH [Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency of Germany] issued the permit for this approximately 30-kilometer-long route section, in accordance with the Federal Mining Act,” the press release read.

    The company stressed that now all necessary permits have been obtained as in January, Germany's Stralsund Mining Authority issued permission for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany's territorial waters, taking into account the potential environmental impact of the construction. Permissions from the national regulators of Russia, Finland, Sweden and Denmark, through which territories the pipe will go, are due to be obtained soon, according to the operator.

    READ MORE: Nord Stream 2 to Squeeze Poland Out of European Gas Market

    In February, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she considered Nord Stream 2 to be an economic project which does not pose a threat to EU energy security.

    A handout by Nord Stream 2 claims to show the first pipes for the Nord Stream 2 project at a plant of OMK, which is one of the three pipe suppliers selected by Nord Stream 2 AG, in Vyksa, Russia, in this undated photo provided to Reuters on March 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Nord Stream 2
    US Threatens Sanctions Over Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline
    Several countries, including Ukraine and Poland, have spoken against Nord Stream 2, claiming that the project will increase Europe’s dependence on imported Russian gas. Media reports appeared that Poland had a plan to launch its own alternative gas pipeline project called Baltic Pipe, which, in contrast to the Moscow-initiated Nord Stream 2, will lead to Denmark instead of Russia.

    The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Russia’s Gazprom, France's Engie, Austria’s OMV AG, the Anglo-Dutch company Royal Dutch Shell, and Uniper and Wintershall, both German. The project involves the construction of two strings of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year, running from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The total cost is estimated at 9.5 billion euros.

    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse