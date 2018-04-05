Register
11:56 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

    Ex-German Foreign Minister Gabriel Under Fire for Supporting Nord Stream 2

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    318

    The German tabloid Bild lashed out at Sigmar Gabriel for the speech he made after leaving the post of Foreign Minister. According to the politician, he is for a "balanced German attitude" towards Russia.

    Former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel attracted scrutiny for his address at the 25th anniversary of the Russian-German Forum, an NGO which promotes bilateral relations between the countries. The German tabloid Bild claimed that the former cabinet minister was dancing to Moscow’s tune, lambasting him for both participating and his opinions on different topics concerning Russia’s foreign policy. The publication reproached the politician for what he claimed to be his "balanced German attitude."

    The tabloid saw a pro-Russian bias in Gabriel’s support for the Nord Stream 2 project, as the politician advocated German participation in it. He had stated that Berlin shouldn’t give up on Russian gas, and remain independent from the US position.

    READ MORE: Nord Stream 2 AG Receives All Permits From Germany for Construction of Pipeline

    Bild also attacked his position on Russia’s role in the Syrian peace process, as Gabriel sees Moscow as a key player in ending the violence there. The newspaper claimed that his stance was too pro-Kremlin, and attacked his assertion that the talks in Astana and Sochi were a step towards realizing the Geneva agreements. According to Bild, the UN-led peace talks in Switzerland were undermined from the very beginning in 2012 by Russia, as Moscow supported Syrian president Bashar Assad, whom they call a dictator.

    When speaking about the Skripal case, Gabriel called for a thorough investigation of the alleged attempt to murder the former spy, with the help of international organizations. He asserted that evidence should be used to prove guilt in the case, and that Russia should be given the benefit of the doubt. He also warned against “the growing hysteria around the discussion and unfolding spiral of mutual suspicions and most bizarre versions.”

    Although Bild admitted that this position looks convincing at first sight, it claimed that in this case, calls for conclusive evidence should be seen as  “old Kremlin tactics of playing out with time.” The tabloid also insisted that Russia was guilty, stating that there were 25 reasons why Moscow had a motive, without elaborating on them.

    READ MORE: Poisoned Skripals' Last Restaurant Order 'Classified' by UK, Niece Outraged

    Trying to “unmask” Gabriel as a Kremlin advocate, the journalist claimed that the former cabinet minister, “no beginner in politics,” voiced several words of criticism to veil his pro-Russian propaganda,  saying immediately that Russian position differs.

    Sigmar Gabriel, a prominent member of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) was Germany’s foreign minister under Angela Merkel  from January 2017 until March 2018, when a new grand coalition cabinet started its term. After Gabriel left the position, he remained in the federal legislator.

    He began his term by stating that he is interested in a friendly, intense partnership with Russia. In 2017 he backed Nord Stream 2 and criticized Washington's targeting of European –Russian gas projects with a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, calling it "not right." He pointed out then that decades ago, the gas market was liberalized, which allowed European enterprises to determine for themselves whose gas they want to purchase.

    Related:

    Putin, Gabriel Discussed Russia-Germany Relations at SPIEF
    Gabriel Slams US Intention to Target EU Gas Projects With Anti-Russian Sanctions
    New German FM Gabriel Interested in Friendly Relations With Russia
    German FM Gabriel Urges Syrian Opposition HNC to Contribute to Peace Process
    Germany, UK, France Agree Iran Nuclear Deal Should be Preserved - Sigmar Gabriel
    Tags:
    war, Syria, foreign policy, Nord Stream 2, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, German-Russian Chamber of Commerce, Bashar al-Assad, Sigmar Gabriel, Vladimir Putin, European Union, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse