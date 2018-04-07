Air France to Cancel 30% of Flights on Saturday Over Strike, Chaos in Airports

PARIS, (Sputnik) - Air France will cancel 30 percent of its flights on Saturday with further cancellations expected due to another strike of the company's personnel, who demand a six-percent pay increase, the company said in a press release.

"Due to the confirmation of the strike for Saturday 7 April, our flight schedule for this day will be disrupted. We expect to operate 70% of our flight schedule: 75% of long-haul flights, 65% of medium-haul flights to and from Paris Charles de Gaulle, 70% of short-haul flights to and from Paris-Orly and French provinces," the press release read.

The company noted that Air France flights carried out by other airlines would not be affected by the strike.

The company stressed that it was too early to evaluate the possible impact of the call for strike issued by several Air France staff unions on flight schedule for other dates and pledged to update passengers.

​The Air France employees have long been demanding a pay raise of 6 percent as compensation for inflation, though the company has offered just a one-percent salary raise. On Friday, Jean-Marc Janaillac, chairman and CEO of the airline, said that an increase demanded by Air France workers was not possible because it would threaten the company's ability to compete.

Trade unions representing French pilots, stewards and other personnel seek to hold more strikes in April.