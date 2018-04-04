Register
20:04 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Supporters of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party display an AfD banner during a demonstration by AfD supporters in Berlin (File)

    UK, US and Germany Should Quickly Normalize Ties With Russia – AfD Official

    © AFP 2018/ JOHN MACDOUGALL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (175)
    180

    Scientists at the UK’s Porton Down military research facility said on April 3 they were unable to establish where the nerve agent used in the attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal was produced, directly contradicting British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who previously claimed that the same facility confirmed to him that it was produced in Russia.

    The revelation has thrown the UK’s diplomatic sanctions against Russia into question, as well as the sanctions and anti-Russia measures implemented by numerous European and North American states, who acted in solidarity with the British government on the basis of the foreign secretary’s confirmation from investigators at Porton Down of Russian involvement in the Skripal attack. 

    READ MORE: Skripal Crisis: Spain Unable to Act as Independent State Due to EU – Journalist

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is seen speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in this photograph received via the BBC in London, Britain March 18, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout
    'Where’s Concrete Proof?': Social Media Reacts to New Wave of Russia Sanctions
    In response to today's developments, the Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) party’s leader in the Bundestag, Alexander Gauland, said there is no evidence which implicates Russia in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, and criticized the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

    "There is no evidence that Russia is behind the assassination attempt on Skripal. This means, above all, that the expulsions of Russian diplomats and all other policies against Russia in this case were premature and unwise,” Mr Gauland was quoted as saying by an official AfD press release.

    “Even in diplomacy and politics the presumption of innocence must first apply here. The premature, almost hysterical identification of Russian diplomats merely had the effect of further worsening the already tense relationship with Russia,” he added.

    The senior AfD official then called on Germany and other countries which imposed diplomatic sanctions against Russia to normalize ties with Moscow to prevent an unnecessary escalation.

    “The governments of Germany, the US and the UK should quickly seek to normalize their relations with Russia, otherwise a further step towards the Cold War will be cemented. That cannot be in anyone's interest. Enlightenment and dialogue must now be the motto."

    Boris Johnson is now being accused of deliberately misleading the public, and many Brits have taken to social media to demand his resignation, with #BorisMustGo currently trending on Twitter.

    READ MORE: Russian Embassy's Eagle Eye Gets UK Foreign Office in Trouble Over Deleted Tweet

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (175)

    Related:

    OPCW to Receive Results of Sample Analysis in Skripal Case by Next Week
    West Uses Skripal Row to Boot Russia From Syrian Chemical Weapons Issue - Moscow
    Russia's Offer for Joint Probe Into Skripal Case 'Perverse' - UK OPCW Delegation
    Russia Expels One Belgian Diplomat in Response Over Skripal Case
    Russia Responds to Hungary Over Skripal Case: One Diplomat Expelled
    Skripal Crisis: Spain Unable to Act as Independent State Due to EU – Journalist
    Top German CDU Politician Lambasts Britain for Lack of Evidence in Skripal Case
    Tags:
    Cold War, sanctions, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Porton Down facility, UK Government, Alternative for Germany (AfD), European Union, Sergei Skripal, Alexander Gauland, Boris Johnson, Germany, United States, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse