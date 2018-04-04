Register
18:26 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson answers a question during a news conference after his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, in Athens on Thursday, April 6, 2017

    Russian Embassy's Eagle Eye Gets UK Foreign Office in Trouble Over Deleted Tweet

    © AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris
    Viral
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (95)
    11410

    The Embassy's light trolling follows the admission by chemical weapons experts at the Porton Down military laboratory that the "precise source" of the chemical used in the Skripal poisoning case could not be determined.

    Throughout the scandal over the Russian ex-spy's poisoning, the British government, Prime Minister May and Foreign Secretary Johnson confidently claimed that the military-grade nerve agent used in the attack was Russian-made, convincing much of the public and London's allies that this was indeed the case.

    Now that Porton Down experts have established that they can't actually pinpoint the poison's origins, the Russian Embassy in London made certain to remind London how absurd it was that the experts London used to try to blame Moscow were actually saying something very different.

    "Why would @foreignoffice delete this tweet from 22 March?" the Embassy sarcastically tweeted on Wednesday, accompanying the tweet with a screenshot of a deleted Foreign Office tweet with the "produced in Russia" claim.

    The Foreign Office admitted to Sputnik that they deleted the errant tweet, claiming it "did not accurately report" the March 22 remarks of UK Ambassador Laurie Bristow, which it was said to be quoting. The Defense Science & Technology Lab issued its own response, saying that it had "never" been their "responsibility to confirm the source of the agent." 

    The scandal over the deleted Foreign Office tweet prompted questions from Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott, who released a statement saying that Foreign Secretary Johnson seems to have "misled the public" with his claim that Porton Down supported his claim that the nerve agent used in Salisbury was Russian.

    "Those officials have made it clear that they cannot identify its source, and are not able to definitively say it came from Russia," Abbott emphasized. "Boris Johnson is supposed to represent Britain on the world stage, but time and again he has shown he is unable to do so responsibly," she added.

    Johnson had earlier told German media that the "people from Porton Down" had told him there was "no doubt" about Russia's responsibility for the attack.

    Abbott also told BBC Radio 4 that the Porton Down officials' remarks vindicated Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has faced political pressure from Conservatives and even members of his own party for asking Prime Minister May for more evidence of Russian involvement in the Skripal attack.

    The Foreign Office's gaffe prompted Twitter users to provide their own explanations about why the tweet was deleted. Some argued that it was an "(incompetent) attempt" to cover up the government's "lies." Others stressed that "anything is possible" with Boris Johnson as foreign secretary.

    Others joked that next Russia will be blamed for hacking the Foreign Office and deleting the tweet, or  pointed out just how significant the potential fallout from the Skripal scandal really is.

    ​Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were hospitalized in Salisbury, southern England on March 4 in a chemical attack believed to involve the A-234 nerve agent. Sergei remains in critical condition; his daughter has regained consciousness and is making a recovery. London accused Moscow for the attack, and initated a series of measures directed against Russia, including the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from the UK. Moscow has rejected the British government's accusations, saying claims of Russian involvement are entirely unsubstantiated.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (95)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse