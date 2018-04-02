Over 17,000 Members Quit UK Labour Party Amid Antisemitism Scandal - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Labour party may have lost more than 17,000 members in the last three months amid public controversy over antisemitic sentiment in the party, the Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing insiders.

The Sunday Times reported that over 2,000 troubling messages were posted on 20 Facebook groups supporting Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. According to the newspaper, a number of high-profile Labour members are subscribed to these groups. Corbyn has been facing calls to get the groups shut down.

According to the newspaper, hundreds left the party last week only.

The party has been dealing with the allegations of antisemitism for a few years: an investigation chaired by barrister Shami Chakrabarti began in 2016, after comments by high-profile party members.

Corbyn came under fire over comparing some actions of Israel to those of terrorist groups. The inquiry reported in June 2016 that antisemitism and other types of racism were occasional within the Labour party.