Register
14:26 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour party, makes a speech as his party restarts its election campaign after the cross party suspension that followed the Manchester Arena attack, in London, May 26, 2017.

    Corbyn Ally Christine Shawcroft Resigns Over Labour Party Anti-Semitism Scandal

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Britain’s Labour party has been mired in a scandal over the rise of anti-Semitism within the party’s ranks, resulting in protests earlier this week by Jewish groups who held placards with “#EnoughisEnough” and various other slogans displayed.

    The head of the party’s disputes panel Christine Shawcroft announced her resignation on Wednesday after it transpired she didn’t support the suspension of a council candidate who was accused of holocaust denial, and even called for his reinstatement.

    "I am concerned that party disciplinary procedures are being used in the pursuit of partisan disputes in local parties, wasting a great deal of staff time in the process. I think we should reinstate his membership and allow him to contest the ward for which he has been selected," Ms. Shawcroft said in an email.

    She was appointed head of the panel in January 2018 to tackle intraparty disputes and disciplinary matters.

    READ MORE: Anti-Semitism Runs Higher in UK, Triggering Record Volume of Incidents – Study

    Former Labour candidate Alan Bull posted an article on his Facebook profile which claimed that the holocaust is a “hoax.” Mr. Bull has now insisted that he didn’t agree with the article’s content and only shared it for the “purpose of a debate.”

    Ms. Shawcroft announced her resignation via a statement in which she said she was “deeply sorry.”

    "I sent this email before being aware of the full information about this case and I had not been shown the image of his abhorrent Facebook post. Had I seen this image, I would not have requested that the decision to suspend him be re-considered. I am deeply sorry for having done so,” she said in the statement.

    “This week we have seen a clear expression of the pain and hurt that has been caused to Jewish members of our party and the wider Jewish community by anti-Semitic abuse and language, and by the reality of anti-Semitism being denied and downplayed by others.”

    Ms. Shawcroft went on to explain that she is resigning to ensure her past actions “do not cause doubt” about the party’s processes and conduct.

    "In light of this, I have decided to stand down as chair of the disputes panel to ensure my wrong and misguided questions on this case do not cause doubt or anxiety about our processes," she concluded.

    The Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament, London, UK.
    © Flickr/ Giorgos Vintzileos
    UK Labour Party Suspends Another Member for Anti-Semitism
    Ms. Shawcroft was an important ally of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as she was the director of the leftwing pro-Corbyn Momentum group.

    Corbyn has vowed to tackle anti-Semitism within the party and said Labour MPs who attended the recent protests by Jewish groups “have the right to speak out.”

    READ MORE: Jewish Labour Members: Anti-Semitism Claims Against Corbyn Based on Fabrications

    With 259 seats in the House of Commons, Labour is the UK’s second largest political party and is viewed as a potential threat to the ruling Conservative party in the next general election, which is scheduled to take place in 2022.

    Related:

    Jewish Labour Members: Anti-Semitism Claims Against Corbyn Based on Fabrications
    Anti-Semitism 'Rearing Its Ugly Head in Political Spheres', Labour - UK Author
    British Labour Party Subject to Anti-Semitism Review
    UK Labour Party Suspends Another Member for Anti-Semitism
    Corbyn Branded 'Hostile' by Jewish Leaders as Anti-Semitism Scandal Deepens
    Tags:
    Anti-Semitism, Holocaust, resignation, politics, Labour Anti-Semitism Crisis, Momentum Group, Labour party, Alan Bull, Christine Shawcroft, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse