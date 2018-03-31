Register
31 March 2018
    This is an alleged image of the daughter of former Russian Spy Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal taken from Yulia Skipal's Facebook account on Tuesday March 6, 2018

    London Considering Requests for Consular Access to Ex-Spy Skripal's Daughter

    © AP Photo/ Yulia Skripal/Facebook
    Europe
    The Russian Embassy in London has filed a request to receive consular access to Yulia Skripal as she has regained consciousness and the ability to talk weeks after being exposed to a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury.

    The UK Foreign Office said on Saturday that it is considering requests to grant consular access to Yulia Skripal, a 33-year-old Russian citizen who has been in hospital along with her father since early March.

    "We are considering requests for consular access in line with our obligations under international and domestic law, including the rights and wishes of Yulia Skripal," a spokeswoman for the UK foreign office said.

    The Russian Embassy on Friday insisted that consular access to Yulia Skripal to be granted in the wake of the reports that her condition had improved.

    ​The Salisbury District Hospital medical staff said she had come out of a coma, began talking and was recovering rapidly, while her father, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, was still in critical but stable condition.

    A selection of British national newspapers
    © AFP 2018/ ANDREW COWIE
    ‘So Much for Free and Independent Media’: Russian Embassy Furious at UK’s One-Sided Coverage of Skripal Case
    The Skripals have been treated for suspected exposure to a nerve agent after being found unconscious on a bench at a shopping mall. The UK authorities claimed both had been poisoned by a chemical developed in the Soviet Union.

    London has claimed it was "highly likely" that Moscow had staged the poisoning attack and responded by expelling 23 Russian diplomats from the country. Following London's lead, over 20 countries, including the United States have expelled the Russian diplomats.

    Russia, which has consistently denied involvement in the incident, saying the accusations are baseless, expelled dozens of diplomats from the UK as well as from the states supporting the expulsion of Moscow's diplomats in a tit-for-tat response.

    Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Russia, United Kingdom
