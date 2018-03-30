Register
March 2018
    This is an alleged image of the daughter of former Russian Spy Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal taken from Yulia Skipal's Facebook account on Tuesday March 6, 2018

    Yulia Skripal's Memory Will Fully Recover Over Time, Doctor Predicts

    © AP Photo/ Yulia Skripal/Facebook
    The memory of Yulia Skripal, who has finally regained consciousness following the nerve agent poisoning in the UK town of Salisbury, will gradually recover, although one cannot predict all the long-term consequences the attack could have had on her health, physician Lyudmila Lapa told Sputnik.

    The doctor noted that in similar poisoning cases, it is the nerve endings, and hence the memory that suffer most. However, the methods of dealing with such conditions have long been known: detoxification and appropriate nutrition, including a range of vitamins.

    British Military personnel wearing protective coveralls work to remove a vehicle connected to the March 4 nerve agent attack in Salisbury, from a residential street in Gillingham, southeast England on March 14, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ Adrian DENNIS
    Dozens of States Urge London to Provide Thorough Evidence on Skripals' Poisoning
    "As a rule, patients get through it. The question arises if it will lead to any consequences, the future will show that. As far as I know the effects of toxic substances, the memory most surely recovers over time. This will happen not immediately, but will certainly do. It all depends on how she is being treated – in the wrong or right way- and the memory virtually recovers. The most important thing is that she has regained consciousness, and brain nutrition, in other words, brain cells have been revived. With all the rest, it’s all about timing," Lapa told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: It's a Miracle! An Easter Miracle. Albeit Three Days Early

    The medical worker went on to say that although she hasn’t seen the results of Yulia’s medical tests and has not examined her herself, a whole team of specialist s traditionally works jointly to revive patients’ memory, including toxicologists, physicians, neurologists and psychiatrists. 

    On Thursday, it became known that Julia Skripal was rapidly recovering. The latest reports said that she had regained consciousness and the ability to talk. On Friday, the television channel Sky News reported that she had regained the ability to eat and drink.

    Police officers prepare equipment as inspectors from the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) begin work at the scene of the nerve agent attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain March 21, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Russian Businessman Reveals Threats in UK After Skripals' Poisoning

    Former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with the substance A234 in Salisbury, UK on March 5. Britain has alleged that Russia masterminded the attack but has given no tangible evidence. Moscow flatly denies all the accusations of its involvement in the Skripals' poisoning, and is demanding a joint probe into the matter. Moscow previously said it had been denied access to the nerve agent samples, which are necessary for conducting tests.

    Tags:
    consciousness, medical condition, nerve agent, nerve cells, hospital, poisoning, memory, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Russia, United Kingdom
