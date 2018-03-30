Moscow: Envoys of States That Expelled Russian Diplomats Informed About Response

Earlier, some 20 European states, as well as the US and several non-EU UK allies, had backed London in its accusations against Moscow, claiming its alleged role in the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal. Lavrov stated on Thursday, that Moscow would soon impose tit-for-tat measures against each state that expelled Russian diplomats.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that it had summoned French and German envoys on Friday, saying that Moscow would inform the states that had taken hostile actions over the Skripal case would be handed notes and protest and informed of response measures over the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that French Ambassador Sylvie Bermann and German Ambassador Ruediger von Fritsch, as well as the Italian, Polish, Dutch, Albanian, Romanian, Ukrainian, Czech, Belgian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Croatien, Swedish envoys in Moscow had been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Today I had the opportunity to stress two things. The first, good relations with Russia are in Germany’s interests … We are ready for this and we are open for dialogue. The second, in light of recent tragic events in Salisbury, the Russian government has to do everything to bring clarity and to respond to open, just questions," von Fritsch said.

FOLLOW Sputnik live feed to find out more

The development comes a day after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov vowed to expel diplomats from 25 countries that had expelled Russian diplomats after backing UK Prime Minister Theresa May's accusations regarding the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Despite the fact that the UK police probe into the incident has been underway and is due to be completed in several months, London has been claiming that Moscow has been "highly likely" behind the alleged "attack" on the former intelligence officer. The Russian Foreign Ministry has slammed the "baseless" accusations and demanded access to the case's materals, including the nerve gas allegedly used to poison Skripals. The request has been ultimately denied by London.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW