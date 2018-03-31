France Reportedly Needs $616M More for 2024 Summer Olympics

"In total, the potential risks of additional costs identified by the mission only for the examined matters at this stage amount to approximately 500 million euros; in case of the implementation of the proposed economy measures, they could be less than 200 million euros," the report said.
According to the France Info radio station, the budget to finance the construction of Olympic facilities currently amounts to 3 billion euros, while the entire budget of the 2024 Olympics is 6.8 billion euros.
In September, the International Olympic Committee decided that Paris would host the 2024 Summer Olympics before passing the baton to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympics.
