Macron Says France Facing Task of Strengthening Economy, Security

© REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke Germany's Merkel Congratulates Macron on French Presidential Election Victory

In his speech outside louvre, French centrist Emmanuel Macron said that France is facing task of strengthening economy, democracy and security. He thanked his supporters and promised to live up to his promises.

Macron said that he would make every effort to eliminate any reason for French people to vote for extremist politicians. "I will make everything so that there was no reason to vote for the extremists," Macron said in his speech.

France should build its own future to get what it deserves, he said and promised to fight lies, inequity and to respect all and everyone.

Emmanuel Macron is winning the French presidential election with 63.69 percent of votes after 80 percent of ballots counted