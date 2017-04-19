EU Undermines France's Sovereignty, Infringes National Economy - Le Pen

© AP Photo/ Francois Mori Le Pen Projected to Lose 2nd Round of Election to All Key Rivals - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik)France's membership of the European Union has undermined the nation's sovereignty, infringed its economy, and hindered the government's ability to defend its own population, French far-rights presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said Wednesday.

"I consider that the European Union has undermined France's sovereignty, infringes our economy and prevent us from protecting ourselves," Le Pen said in the air of the BFMTV broadcaster, adding that she would be able "to do many things" with France's annual contribution of $9.6 billion to the EU budget.

Le Pen also expressed her intent to impose a moratorium on long-stay visas in order to solve France's migration issue and abolish the right for French citizenship for people born and grown up in the country.

"Today, we are 100 percent at risk," Le Pen said adding that she, if elected the next president of France, would deport foreigners who posed a threat to national security.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Paris on Monday night, Le Pen criticized mass immigration to France from the Middle East and North Africa and promised to introduce tough immigration rules.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for this Sunday, while the run-off is set for May 7.

A fresh poll by the Cevipof research center revealed Wednesday that Le Pen is expected to lose the second round of the presidential election in France to all her key rivals.

