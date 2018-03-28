Portugal Recalls Envoy to Russia for Consultations Over Skripal Case - Lisbon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Portugal is recalling its ambassador to Russia for consultations in connection with the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom, Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva stated.

"Portugal is calling its ambassador in Moscow for consultations," Santos Silva told the RTP broadcaster on Tuesday.

In an interview with the media outlet, the minister rejected the idea that Portugal was not a part of a movement to expel Russian diplomats, adding that the country supported decisions taken by the European Union and NATO.

Portugal joins Malta, Bulgaria and Slovakia in recalling its ambassador for consultations in connection with the Skripal case.

Over 25 countries, including the Czech Republic and other EU member states, as well as the United States, have expressed their solidarity the UK side and announced their decisions to expel Russian diplomats over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Skripals' poisoning.

The UK side claims that Skripal, a former Russian intelligence agent who left Russia and worked for the MI6, and his daughter Yulia were exposed to a nerve agent in the UK city of Salisbury. According to the British version of the case, it was an attack orchestrated by Russia.

Russian officials, in turn, have denied all these accusations and pointed out that London has not provided any facts to substantiate its claims, refusing to provide the case materials to Moscow.

Despite the lack of substantial evidence, UK Prime Minister Theresa May declared Russia to "highly likely" be behind the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats from the country.

Responding to the move and vowing to maintain a "mirror-response" policy over the Skripal case, Moscow expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to cease its activities in Russia.