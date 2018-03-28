Register
06:47 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Nov. 30, 2010 file photo, a line worker checks vehicles at the General Motors Hamtramck assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich.

    US Vehicle Exports to South Korea to Double Under New Trade Deal - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Paul Sancya, file
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will be able to double its vehicle exports to South Korea as part of a new trade agreement reached between the two countries, a senior Trump administration official said during a phone conference call.

    "We now have 50,000 vehicles per manufacturer cap, doubling the exporting opportunity for our producers and their workers," the official said on Tuesday evening. "This is for vehicles that meet US safety standards and allowed to enter the Korean market on that basis."

    Previously, there was a 25,000 per manufacturer per year cap on vehicles from the United States that could be accepted in South Korea under US safety standards.

    The logo of Mercedes-Benz is seen on the wheel of the new version of A-Class car during its launch in Mumbai
    © REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui
    Mercedes-Benz to Recall Over 300,000 Cars in US Because of Fire Hazard
    US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and South Korean Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong have reached an agreement in principle that will significantly strengthen the economic and national security relationship between the two countries, the Trump administration official said.

    The deal also maintains a 25 percent tariff on pickup trucks slated to expire by 2021, which would have meant the United States losing pickup truck production to other countries, the official said. Now the tariff will not expire until 2041, the official added.

    The deal will subject South Korea to a 10 percent tariff on aluminum. However, on steel, the country will be subject to a product-specific quota equivalent to 70 percent of the average annual export volume for the steel products based on a three year average from 2015 to 2017, the official also said.

    The steel quota will result in a significant 30 percent reduction in South Korean steel shipments to the United States, the official added.

    Related:

    Give Us Your Car! Swedish Military to Seize People’s Cars in Case of War
    Trump Threatens Tax on European Cars If EU Raises Tariffs on US Companies
    General Motors Targets 2019 for Launch of Sales of Self-Driving Cars in US
    Tags:
    increase, export, cars, South Korea, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse