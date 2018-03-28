Tourist Bus Accident in Austria Injures at Least 36 People - Reports

At least 36 people were injured when a tourist bus got into an accident on the mountain pass Gshutt in Upper Austria, the ORF television company reported referring to the Red Cross. The accident took place on Wednesday morning.

The emergency services and police, as well as the helicopter of an ambulance, have arrived at the scene. The driver of the bus was seriously injured.

"According to the latest information, 36 people were injured, one person sustained heavy wounds. The last patients have just been delivered to the nearest hospitals," a rescue representative said.

The bus skidded on a snow-covered road and crashed into a stone wall near one of the local hotels. According to preliminary data, the bus carried a tourist group from South Korea. Movement on the road is currently blocked.

