01:10 GMT +325 March 2018
    Bus driver

    Passenger Mutiny: Sleepy Greyhound Bus Driver Forced Off Road (VIDEO)

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Society
    0 10

    Passengers of Greyhound bus traveling between Phoenix, Arizona, and Dallas, Texas had to force the driver to pull over when they realized she was falling asleep behind the wheel.

    Passenger Jasmine McClellan, who caught the incident on video, asserted it was "one of the worst experiences" she has faced.

    "By morning, we politely asked her to pull over around four or more times," McClellan told The Arizona Republic newspaper. "We were finally able to get the driver to pull over in the middle of New Mexico but not without her almost tipping the bus over with how reckless she was being."

    On Thursday, Philip Hurd, another passenger on the bus, told CBS11 that passengers became concerned as the bus began swerving as the driver struggled to stay awake

    "We would go over the white line and everybody would be like, 'Wake up,' and she had tweezers she was poking herself with," Hurd said. "It got to the point where we had to raise our voice, 'Pull over, we have children on this bus, pull over.'"

    The 60 passengers aboard the bus were escorted to a safe location by US Border Patrol agents after officers were contacted.

    Greyhound stated that the unidentified driver has been removed from service while an internal investigation takes place.

    "We are currently looking into these allegations, as we take the issue of driver fatigue very seriously," Greyhound said in a recent statement. "Our drivers are in regular contact with our dispatch office, and if they state they are feeling tired or fatigued, they are immediately removed from the schedule for at least 12 hours to allow them to get some rest."

