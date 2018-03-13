Bus Carrying Students Falls Into Alabama Ravine, 20 Reportedly Injured (PHOTO)

Interstate 10 (I-10) has been closed following the incident which has reportedly resulted in students being wounded.

A tour bus carrying some 52 people fell off the highway into a ravine in the US State of Alabama at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to authorities cited by Idaho news.com outlet.

Some 20 people sustained "significant injuries," according to WKRG.

The reports specifies that helicopters have responded to the incident.

The pictures of the bus have emerged on social media platforms.