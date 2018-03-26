Register
21:34 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is seen speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in this photograph received via the BBC in London, Britain March 18, 2018

    'Where’s Concrete Proof?': Social Media Reacts to New Wave of Russia Sanctions

    © REUTERS/ Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout
    Europe
    Get short URL
    8160

    The UK imposed a raft of diplomatic sanctions against Russia over its alleged but unproven role in the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury on March 4. Moscow subsequently expelled 23 British diplomats from the country as part of its tit-for-tat response.

    Over a dozen EU member states, in addition to the US and Canada, announced plans to collectively expel over 100 Russian diplomats. The Russian foreign ministry has vowed to announce a “mirror-like response” over the next few days, as it did with the UK.

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson responded to the announcements of diplomatic sanctions against Russia by much of Europe and North America via Twitter, describing it as an "extraordinary international response by our allies.”   

    READ MORE: UK's May Welcomes Decision of States to Expel Russian Diplomats — Spokesperson

    “Today’s extraordinary international response by our allies stands in history as the largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers ever & will help defend our shared security. Russia cannot break international rules with impunity,” UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in a tweet.

    Many social media users mockingly responded to him, while others called for evidence which implicates Russia in the incident in Salisbury earlier this month to justify the diplomatic sanctions. 

    Others questioned Russia's alleged role in the incident, and why its agents would use the A234 nerve agent for such a covert operation, as it seemingly traces back to them. 

    Related:

    Germany Expels 4 Russia Diplomats Over Skripal Case - Reports
    Skripal Case: EU Gets 'Signals' US Wants to Expel Russian Diplomats - Reports
    Russian Embassy: US-Russia Relations Should Stay Unaffected by Skripal Case
    Russian MoD Says A234 Nerve Agent Allegedly Used Against Skripal Developed in US
    Skripal's Close Friend Afraid of Going to Police, Fears Consequences - Reports
    'Sack Clown' Boris: Johnson's Hitler-Russia Comparison Angers Social Media Users
    Tags:
    sanctions, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, British government, Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Government, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, United States, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse