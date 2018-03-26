'Where’s Concrete Proof?': Social Media Reacts to New Wave of Russia Sanctions

Over a dozen EU member states, in addition to the US and Canada, announced plans to collectively expel over 100 Russian diplomats. The Russian foreign ministry has vowed to announce a “mirror-like response” over the next few days, as it did with the UK.
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson responded to the announcements of diplomatic sanctions against Russia by much of Europe and North America via Twitter, describing it as an "extraordinary international response by our allies.”
“Today’s extraordinary international response by our allies stands in history as the largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers ever & will help defend our shared security. Russia cannot break international rules with impunity,” UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in a tweet.
Many social media users mockingly responded to him, while others called for evidence which implicates Russia in the incident in Salisbury earlier this month to justify the diplomatic sanctions.
Where can I read concrete proof of #Russia involvement on #Skripal case?— vince kun (@tayokun) March 26, 2018
— Eric Pacitti (@ericpacitti) March 26, 2018
— James Bond (@Pudseycat67) March 26, 2018
Others questioned Russia's alleged role in the incident, and why its agents would use the A234 nerve agent for such a covert operation, as it seemingly traces back to them.
— James 🇬🇧🏴 (@Kalergiwhite) March 26, 2018
Where is the proof? Don't you think it's rather convenient that these 2 people get poisoned very publicly by a Russian nerve agent? Almost as if someone framed the Russians….🤔— Leighton Thomas (@Leighto43900935) March 26, 2018
