Register
18:09 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as the leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn responds to her address to the House of Commons on her government's reaction to the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, in London, March 14, 2018

    UK's May Welcomes Decision of States to Expel Russian Diplomats - Spokesperson

    © REUTERS/ Parliament TV
    Europe
    Get short URL
    4317

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes the decision by numerous European and north American nations to impose diplomatic sanctions against Russia, her spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

    “We welcome the actions by our allies clearly demonstrating that we stand shoulder-to-shoulder in sending strongest signal to Russia that it cannot continue to flout international law,” the spokesperson quoted PM May as saying.

    Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson described the diplomatic sanctions announced today by many of the UK's allies an an "extraordinary international response."

    He added that the recent and ongoing expulsion of Russian intelligence officers by the west is the largest ever international dismissal of Russian spies. 

    "Today's extraordinary international response by our allies stands in history as the largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers ever and will help defend our shared security. Russia cannot break international rules with impunity," FM Johnson said via his official Twitter account this afternoon. 

    Over a dozen EU member states — including Germany, France, Denmark and Italy — announced diplomatic sanctions against the Russian Federation on Monday in response to the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury on March 4.

    Russia has staunchly denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly called for a joint investigation with the UK to determine the source of the nerve agent used in the attack.

    President of the European Council Donald Tusk warned that further sanctions "within the common EU framework" may be imposed over the coming days. 

    Britain's Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, arrives at the BBC to appear on the Andrew Marr Show, in central London, Britain March 18, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Hannah McKay
    UK Visa Issuance in St. Petersburg Not Under Threat, Despite Johnson's Statement
    The US and Canada also announced their own measures, with Washington opting to expel 60 Russian diplomats from their posts and close down the Russian Consulate in Seattle. 

    Russia's foreign ministry has vowed to retaliate with a "mirror-like response" in the coming days.

    Shortly after British PM Theresa May expelled 23 Russian diplomats earlier this month, the Russian government announced its own tit-for-tat response, expelling 23 British diplomats from St. Petersburg. 

    READ MORE: Russian MoD Says A234 Nerve Agent Allegedly Used Against Skripal Developed in US 

    Related:

    Germany Expels 4 Russia Diplomats Over Skripal Case - Reports
    Skripal Case: EU Gets 'Signals' US Wants to Expel Russian Diplomats - Reports
    Russian Embassy: US-Russia Relations Should Stay Unaffected by Skripal Case
    Russian MoD Says A234 Nerve Agent Allegedly Used Against Skripal Developed in US
    Skripal's Close Friend Afraid of Going to Police, Fears Consequences - Reports
    Tags:
    Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Russian Foreign Ministry, European Union, Boris Johnson, Germany, Europe, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse