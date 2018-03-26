UK's May Welcomes Decision of States to Expel Russian Diplomats - Spokesperson

UK Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes the decision by numerous European and north American nations to impose diplomatic sanctions against Russia, her spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

“We welcome the actions by our allies clearly demonstrating that we stand shoulder-to-shoulder in sending strongest signal to Russia that it cannot continue to flout international law,” the spokesperson quoted PM May as saying.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson described the diplomatic sanctions announced today by many of the UK's allies an an "extraordinary international response."

He added that the recent and ongoing expulsion of Russian intelligence officers by the west is the largest ever international dismissal of Russian spies.

"Today's extraordinary international response by our allies stands in history as the largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers ever and will help defend our shared security. Russia cannot break international rules with impunity," FM Johnson said via his official Twitter account this afternoon.

Over a dozen EU member states — including Germany, France, Denmark and Italy — announced diplomatic sanctions against the Russian Federation on Monday in response to the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury on March 4.

Russia has staunchly denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly called for a joint investigation with the UK to determine the source of the nerve agent used in the attack.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk warned that further sanctions "within the common EU framework" may be imposed over the coming days.

The US and Canada also announced their own measures, with Washington opting to expel 60 Russian diplomats from their posts and close down the Russian Consulate in Seattle.

Russia's foreign ministry has vowed to retaliate with a "mirror-like response" in the coming days.

Shortly after British PM Theresa May expelled 23 Russian diplomats earlier this month, the Russian government announced its own tit-for-tat response, expelling 23 British diplomats from St. Petersburg.

