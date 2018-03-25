France to Pay National Tribute to Officer Killed in Friday Hostage Crisis

PARIS (Sputnik) - French will pay national tribute to Lt. Col. Arnaud Beltrame, who swapped places with a hostage during the deadly attacks in the southern French department of Aude, and later died of sustained wounds, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said that the gendarme had died of wounds sustained during the recent hostage crisis in the town of Trebes.

“President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron] decided that national honors will be paid to Lt. Col. Arnaud Beltrame who gave his life to defend our citizens,” the Saturday statement read.

The decision was made following a French Security Council meeting earlier on Saturday.

A series of attacks hit Aude on Friday. A 26-year-old Moroccan national, Redouane Lakdim, who was living in Carcassonne and reportedly obtained a French citizenship in 2015, hijacked a car, wounding the driver and killing the passenger, to drive to Trebes where he took people hostage at a supermarket. Some of the hostages managed to leave the supermarket before a police assault.

Beltrame, who had arrived at the site of the incident, swapped places with a female hostage. Lakdim opened fire on the officer, who suffered heavy wounds. The police later stormed the building of the supermarket and shot down the attacker.

© REUTERS/ Gendarmerie Nationale A photo released by the French Gendarmerie shows Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, the gendarme who voluntarily took the place of a hostage during a deadly supermarket siege in southwestern France on Friday, March 23, 2018.

Macron described the attack as an act of "Islamic terrorism," while noting that the claims by the Islamic State* terrorist group of being behind the attacks had not been verified so far.

*Islamic State is a terror organization also known as Daesh, IS, ISIS or ISIL and banned in Russia and many countries around the world.