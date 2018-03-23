Hostage Situation, Shooting Reported at French Supermarket

According to a security source, a policeman has been hurt in a second shooting in Southern France, with the French gunman reportedly claiming allegiance to the Daesh group.

The major police operation is underway in Trèbes, France, due to a shooting followed by hostage-taking in a city supermarket, according to the French Interior Foreign Ministry.

A man took cover in the Super U of Trèbes (Aude) and reportedly opened fire towards a CRS who was wounded.

According to the preliminary details of the investigation, a man "entered the supermarket Super U around 11:15 a.m. and shots were heard," a source close to the case told AFP. The supermarket has been surrounded by the police.

According to prosecutors, the French gunman reportedly claiming allegiance to Daesh* group.

Authorities in the Aude region are advising people to avoid the area around the supermarket.

​​*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia