Hostage Situation, Shooting Reported at French Supermarket

The major police operation is underway in Trèbes, France, due to a shooting followed by hostage-taking in a city supermarket, according to the French Interior Foreign Ministry.
A man took cover in the Super U of Trèbes (Aude) and reportedly opened fire towards a CRS who was wounded.
According to the preliminary details of the investigation, a man "entered the supermarket Super U around 11:15 a.m. and shots were heard," a source close to the case told AFP. The supermarket has been surrounded by the police.
According to prosecutors, the French gunman reportedly claiming allegiance to Daesh* group.
Authorities in the Aude region are advising people to avoid the area around the supermarket.
Un terroriste attaque dans un super U en France pic.twitter.com/dMcB6mdUhD— SSF (@SauveteursSSF) 23 марта 2018 г.
— sudhakar (@naidusudhakar) 23 марта 2018 г.
Prise d'otage en cours au Super U à #Trèbes dans l'Aude. Un homme aurait ouvert le feu en direction d'un CRS qui a été blessé. Plus de détails suivront. pic.twitter.com/KtFiQXdvtp— [ Lies⚡️Breaker ] (@Lies_Breaker) 23 марта 2018 г.
Près de #Carcassonne la prise d'otages dans un Supermarché #SuperU aurait fait 1 mort et 1 blessé grave selon @lindependant— Paul Tian (@tianplus) 23 марта 2018 г.
La piste d'un attentat islamiste est envisagée par les forces de l'ordre #Trebes #PriseOtage #otage #CRS #attentat #Terrorisme #Occitanie pic.twitter.com/lFnBc2C8xF
Se confirma que hay un tiroteo y hay rehenes en el supermercado. pic.twitter.com/bPxoj95hfq— RO-1 (@Undercover_Camo) 23 марта 2018 г.
— Prise d'otages en cours dans le Super U de Trèbes, dans l'Aude— Timothée Vilars (@TimoVilars) 23 марта 2018 г.
— Un CRS blessé par balle à Carcassonne par un homme arméhttps://t.co/Bf8og1ra4r pic.twitter.com/VWgc6KlWJk
🔴[OPERATION POLICE TREBES]🔴— Préfecture de l'Aude (@Prefet11) 23 марта 2018 г.
Ne diffusez pas de fausses informations.
suivez les comptes officiels @Place_Beauvau @Prefet11
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
