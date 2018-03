MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French authorities believe that a hostage-taking incident in southwestern France might a terrorist attack judging by its circumstances, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Friday.

Earlier on Friday, media reports emerged stating that an armed man took hostages in a supermarket in Trebes near Carcassone and opened fire at special police forces. Up to two persons were reportedly killed.

“The circumstances of the incident allow us to consider it a terrorist attack,” Philippe said, as aired by the BFMTV broadcaster.

The police operation to free hostages is still underway, the prime minister added.