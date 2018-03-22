Register
14:52 GMT +322 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    France 24 logo

    France 24 Network Exempt From US Foreign Propaganda Bill Despite State Funding

    © Photo: Youtube/FRANCE 24 English
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The France 24 broadcaster has not been targeted by the proposed US bill on foreign propaganda as it is funded directly by taxpayers rather than from the state budget, the company's spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

    US lawmakers on Tuesday introduced several bills aimed at toughening rules for foreign media, including Russian ones. Among these bills is the Countering Foreign Propaganda Act, proposed by US Congressman Seth Moutlon and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, which aims to label broadcasts from other nations as foreign propaganda. The bill targets media controlled and owned by governments. Moulton specifically called out Russia's RT broadcaster in a press release on the bill's introduction, accusing it of spreading propaganda.

    "France 24 is funded by a special audiovisual tax also called in French 'contribution à l'audiovisuel public' which is charged to all French households and companies. This tax is used to fund directly the French public service broadcasters and is not included in the government budget. The fact that we are not government-funded is certainly the reason why we are not targeted," the representative of the French state-owned broadcaster said when asked to comment on why the channel is not targeted by the proposed US bill.

    READ MORE: Results of European Survey 'Show the Extent of US Propaganda'

    The United Kingdom's BBC broadcaster, which is funded in a similar way via a license fee, refused to comment when asked the same question.

    "This is not something we would comment on — You would need to speak to whoever is responsible for the bill," the BBC press office told Sputnik.

    Also on Tuesday, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo introduced the Foreign Entities Reform Act of 2018 (FERA) on additional disclosure requirements for the content of any entities registered with the US Department of Justice as "foreign agents."

    A third bill proposed by Congressman Joe Wilson and Senator Marco Rubio — the Foreign Influence Transparency Act of 2018 — would force foreign institutions, such as the Confucius Institute, to register as "foreign agents" and require universities to reveal donations from foreign sources of $50,000 or more.

    The new draft bills appear to "limit dialogue" and bring the nation one step closer to censorship, Eurasia Center Vice President Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    US Military Issues Alert After North Korean Propaganda Leaflets Found on Bases
    The bills come amid wider criticism of RT and Sputnik news agency within the United States, as both have already been targeted by Washington's measures on foreign media. RT America and RIA Global LLC, the US company that produces content for Sputnik, had to register as "foreign agents" under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) at the demand of the Justice Department. RT subsequently lost its US Congress accreditation.

    In November, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and Sputnik news agency, said that the demand to register was discriminatory and contradictory to the principles of democracy and freedom of speech. She also said that Washington's demand had prevented the outlets from equal competition with foreign broadcasters working in the United States that were not registered as "foreign agents."

    Related:

    Lavrov Views Allegations of Moscow's Role in Skripal Poisoning as Propaganda
    Regime Change Propaganda on Syria Now in Overdrive
    ‘Watchdog’ PropOrNot Exposed as US State Department Propaganda - Journalist
    Tags:
    propaganda, France 24, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse