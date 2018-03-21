Register
12:33 GMT +321 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Foreign Ministry Official Spokesperson Maria Zakharova at a briefing on current foreign policy issues

    'Novichok of Diplomacy': Russian Foreign Min. Spokeswoman Mocks Boris Johnson

    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1230

    Maria Zakharova noted, in her reaction to the latest article by the British Foreign Secretary, claiming the UK hopes to use retaliatory moves against Russia following Skripal’s poisoning to patch the British budget holes from Brexit with “dirty Russian money.”

    The Press Secretary of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova commented on an article published by the head of the UK Foreign Office Boris Johnson, and dismissed all his allegations that the incident with Skripal is connected with the Russian presidential elections as fake.

    “Why are a new portion of fakes and attacks by the “Novichok” of British diplomacy needed? The answer is obvious – there are no facts, and by storming to hit rock bottom Boris Johnson tries [to do three things],” she wrote on Facebook.

    The name of the substance, Zakharova refers to, which the UK claims was used in Salisbury’s poisoning, shares the Russian word for a “new man.”
    According to the spokeswoman, the British Foreign Office head wants to save his boss, Prime Minister Theresa May, from disgrace, as she has ejected Russian diplomats and their families before a proper investigation began. Zakharova also implies Johnson wants to find a “motive” Russia lacks, unlike the UK and its NATO Partners as well as “howl down the siren from Moscow calling for providing all the evidence on the case.”

    “The ruling elites need the article and more outrageous impertinence because Scotland Yard’s investigation will take months. Many months literally,” noted Zakharova, adding that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will analyze the agent for not less than three weeks.

    Citing some analysts, Zakharova wrote that the unfolding story is a complicated game and represents a new level of the anti-Russian campaign, making it possible to manipulate Theresa May. She calls her a “hostage”, whose political fate depends on the UK security forces.

    READ MORE: 'Trying to Make Herself Look Good': Expert Explains May's Stance on Skripal Case

    “They played too long, got entangled in their lies and were caught,” Zakharova said, describing the British information campaign.

    She also expressed suspicions that May brought up “dirty Russian money”, laundered in the UK for many years and providing London with finance flow while Moscow demanded the extradition of more than 40 suspects. Zakharova ties it to the need to deal with great financial losses from “Brexit.”

    Tensions between Moscow and London have been rising since early March, when the United Kingdom accused Russia of the attempted killing of former spy Sergey Skripal. The retired double-agent and his daughter are currently being treated in the United Kingdom for exposure to a nerve agent, which, according to the UK, belongs to a class of chemical weapons developed in the Soviet Union in the 70-s, named “Novichok.” The UK government, backed by its NATO allies, expelled 23 Russian diplomats and promised further sanctions.

    Moscow has strongly denied London's allegations and requested access to samples of the substance used to poison the Skripals. London has refused to honor this request.

    Related:

    Lavrov: UK Consciously Undermines Relations With Russia With Skripal Case
    State Department Threatens 'Taking Action' Against Russia Over Skripal Case
    United Kingdom Upset With Israel’s Reaction to Skripal Case – Reports
    Skripal Case: 'Fantastic Way to Distract British Public From Brexit' – Author
    Merkel Claims Russia Must Prove Non-Involvement in Skripal Poisoning Case
    'Trying to Make Herself Look Good': Expert Explains May's Stance on Skripal Case
    Tags:
    diplomatic conflict, UK foreign policy, Facebook post, foreign minister, sanctions, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Maria Zakharova, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse