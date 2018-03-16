Most Ukrainians View Situation in Country as Critical, Want Changes - Poll

KIEV (Sputnik) - The majority of the Ukrainians view the situation in the country as critical and believe that changes are necessary, the latest poll by the Sociological Group "Rating" said on Friday.

"The vast majority consider the situation in the country either critical or tense," Oleksiy Antypovych, the head of the sociological agency, said at a press conference, adding that 60 percent of the population think of changes as necessary.

Antypovych noted that one of the most serious country's problems is the conflict in the eastern Donbass region, as 75 percent of citizens have such an opinion. Half of the respondents believe that corruption is the second country's problem, while unemployment ranks as the third one (28 percent of people think so).

One-third of Ukrainians are optimistic about positive changes of the situation in their families, 37 percent do not expect changes, while 18 percent think that the situation would worsen, Antypovych added.

The poll was conducted in December 2017 among 30,000 people.

Situation in Ukraine

Following the February 2014 coup d'etat in the country, Ukraine has been engulfed by the conflict: Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation in April 2014 against two Donbass regions, the self-proclaimed Lugansk's and Donetsk's Democratic Republics, which both declared their independence.

According to the latest UN data, the conflict has resulted in over 10,000 deaths.

The settlement of the situation in the Donbass region is being discussed during the meetings of the Minsk contact group, which since September, 2014 has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, after the armistice agreements between the parties to the conflict, shootings continue.

