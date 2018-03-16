Register
15:05 GMT +316 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Members of the emergency services wearing protective clothing work next to a children's play area near the bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain, March 13, 2018

    Moscow is Interested in Determining Truth in Skripal Case More Than London

    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    4270

    Russia insists on solving the Skripal case on a bilateral level with London and Moscow working collaboratively, according to the Envoy to OPCW.

    "There are a lot of options, all are spelled out in the convention. We hope that we can come to an understanding, have a dialogue with our partners and clarify this situation," said the Russian envoy to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

    According to Shulgin, the United States and Great Britain had developed a nerve agent called "Novichok" that could have been used in the poisoning of the former agent Skripal, while Russia has never conducted similar research.

    "It is entirely possible that this substance could have been used from their arsenals, from their stocks," said Shulgin.

    The British side refuses to cooperate with Russia to investigate the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter not only directly, but even through intermediaries, according to Shulgin.

    "My guess is this, Britain cannot provide us with the real evidence and confirmation of those claims that are put forward to us. We are ready for a meaningful dialogue, we need clear knowledge of what we are being blamed for and what it is based on, and get access to the samples taken from the scene in Salisbury," Shulgin stated.

    READ MORE: UK Shouldn't 'Rush Ahead of Evidence' in Skripal Investigation — Jeremy Corbyn

    Moscow does not understand why it should accept at face value the claims of the United Kingdom on the poisoning of the former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, Shulgin said.

    "Our British partners suggest taking their word for it. As if everything has already been defined by the highest experts, so accept our word for it. But I ask you, why should we trust the British? Don't we have examples, when high-ranking British representatives, to put it mildly, have paltered with the truth?", said Alexander Shulgin, the Russian Envoy to OPCW.

    According to the Russian Envoy, Moscow has constantly asked London to provide it with the case materials, but in return has received only non-committal replies.

    "Let's hope that some sobering moment comes to our British partners and they come to an understanding that it is necessary to act calmly, without mutual accusations, with mutual respect," he said.

    READ MORE: Envoy to OSCE: Russia Never Created Nerve Agent Dubbed Novichok

    Earlier, British FM Boris Johnson stated that London would provide samples of the substance used in the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter to the OPCW for evaluation.

    Kremlin Reaction

    Meanwhile, the Kremlin expressed its surprise by Britain's behavior towards Russia, the United Kingdom's position in relation to the poisoning of former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal because it contradicts international law and common sense, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

    "The position of the United Kingdom contradicts not only the international law, but the common sense in general. That is why, we are truly surprised," Peskov told reporters.

    The spokesman emphasized that sooner or later London would have to provide actual proof instead of speculations.

    "To be honest, we have never seen such a manner of behavior on the international arena, when accusations are being made against a country, our country, in this case, very serious allegations, formulated through the use of 'evidently,' 'highly likely' and so on," Peskov said.

    The spokesman stated that Russia would respond to London's accusations in the near future, and its response would be carefully thought-out. Peskov noted that Russia could announce its response "at any minute."

    READ MORE: 'Russia Should Go Away and Shut Up' — UK Defense Minister Gavin Williamson

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May said earlier this week that Moscow was "highly likely" behind the attempt to murder a former spy, residing in the United Kingdom, by using a military grade nerve agent of a Novichok type, developed in the Soviet Union, expelling 23 Russian diplomats from the country and blaming Moscow for Skripal's poisoning. Russia has rejected all accusations and asked to be given access to the case materials including samples of the substance. However, London has denied the request. 

    On March 4, Sergei Skripal, who was accused of espionage on behalf of London and later granted asylum in the United Kingdom after a US-Russia spy exchange, and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. Both of them remain in critical condition and are being treated for suspected exposure to a nerve agent.

    Related:

    Ex-Soviet Intel Officers Reveal Why Skripal Was Poisoned by 'Non-Professionals'
    UK ‘Rushed to Judgment’ on Skripal Poisoning for ‘Political Purposes’
    NATO Chief Stoltenberg Confuses Russia With Soviet Union When Discussing Skripal
    'Constellation of Political Actors' Exploiting Skripal Poisoning - Professor
    Tags:
    Novichok, nerve agent, Poisonous Gas, poisoning, Kremlin, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Alexander Shulgin, Dmitry Peskov, Salisbury, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok