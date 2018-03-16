Register
15:04 GMT +316 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, launches the party's election manifesto at Bradford University, May 16, 2017.

    UK Shouldn't 'Rush Ahead of Evidence' in Skripal Investigation - Jeremy Corbyn

    © REUTERS/ Darren Staples
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (77)
    1100

    Leader of the UK’s Labour party Jeremy Corbyn has called on the British government to not act hastily in its investigation into the attempted murder of former Russian spy, Sergei Skirpal, and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury earlier this month.

    He made the comments in an opinion piece published in the Guardian newspaper on Thursday evening.

    “This horrific event demands first of all the most thorough and painstaking criminal investigation, conducted by our police and security services. They have a right to expect full support in their work, just as the public should also be able to expect calm heads and a measured response from their political leaders,” Mr. Corbyn’s article reads.  

    READ MORE: Russian Intelligence Veteran Explains What's Wrong With Skripal Case in UK

    Corbyn went on to warn that a hasty response, without conclusive evidence, was not in the interests of the UK’s national security.

    “To rush way ahead of the evidence being gathered by the police, in a fevered parliamentary atmosphere, serves neither justice nor our national security,” Corbyn added.

    He expressed discontent with some of the Russian government’s policies, but said the UK should avoid entering a new cold war.

    ​“However, this does not mean we should resign ourselves to a ‘new cold war’ of escalating arms spending, proxy conflicts across the globe and a McCarthyite intolerance of dissent,” Corbyn warned.

    In addition to serving as the leader of the UK’s second largest political party, Corbyn represents the Islington North constituency in the House of Commons and formerly served as the chairman of the Stop the War Coalition.

    Aug. 9, 2006 file picture Sergei Skripal speaks to his lawyer from behind bars seen on a screen of a monitor outside a courtroom in Moscow
    © AP Photo/ Misha Japaridze
    Ex-Soviet Intel Officers Reveal Why Skripal Was Poisoned by 'Non-Professionals'

    Others have called for restraint, and voiced doubts over Russia’s culpability in the attack, arguing that it would be senseless for Russia to use the novichok nerve agent in such an attack, as it seemingly traces back to them.

    The UK’s refusal to provide Russian authorities and investigators with a sample of the agent and other pieces of evidence has also drawn criticism.

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (77)

    Related:

    Moscow is Interested in Determining Truth in Skripal Case More Than London
    Ex-Soviet Intel Officers Reveal Why Skripal Was Poisoned by 'Non-Professionals'
    UK Intelligence: Novichok Was Planted in Luggage of Skripal's Daughter – Reports
    UK ‘Rushed to Judgment’ on Skripal Poisoning for ‘Political Purposes’
    NATO Chief Stoltenberg Confuses Russia With Soviet Union When Discussing Skripal
    'Constellation of Political Actors' Exploiting Skripal Poisoning - Professor
    Russian Diplomats Receive Threats Over Alleged Skripal's Poisoning - Envoy to UK
    Tags:
    Novichok, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, British government, Russian Government, Jeremy Corbyn, Salisbury, Russia, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse