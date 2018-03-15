Russia Vows Response to 'Hostile Actions' by UK Over Skripal Case

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has dubbed "insane" allegation made by UK Prime Minister Theresa May against Russia over the Skripal poisoning case.

The UK refuses to cooperate with Russia on the Skripal case, though this is stipulated by relevant convention, Zakharova said, adding that Moscow has sent London four diplomatic notes to hold talks on the issue but received only formal replies.

"I would like to inform you that several diplomatic notes have been sent to the Foreign Office via the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom. They sought to launch an active dialogue with the officials in London… We received meaningless formal replies," Zakharova said, adding that a total of four notes had been sent.

Speaking further, Zakharova has reiterated Moscow's call on London to provide access to the documents related to the "incident." The official noted that so far London has refused to provide any sufficient information on the issue, including samples of the nerve agent.

On Pressure on Russian officials

Speaking further, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said that the UK had been "pushing" Russian diplomats out of the country by visa mechanics for several years.

Thus, Moscow has no doubts that London has launched an anti-Russia campaign, Zakharova said, adding that London's attitude showed that the "Russophobic hysteria has reached a new level."

"The head of a state with nuclear weapons groundlessly accuses another country of aggression… and puts forward an ultimatum on a 24-hour deadline… This reminds a talk show," the spokeswoman noted.

At the same time, Zakharova declined to respond on whether there was a chance for the normalization of ties with Britain.

© REUTERS/ Toby Melville UN Envoy Claims UK Not Obliged to Provide Nerve Agent Samples to Russia

UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced the day before the largest expulsion of Russian diplomats from the UK since the Cold War over the alleged attack on a former spy.

Commenting on the issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it regarded the punitive measures as a gross provocation that undermined the foundations of a normal interstate dialogue between the two countries.

On US Reaction on the Skripal Case

The position of the US Envoy to the UN Nikky Haley, as well as the US State Department and the Trump administration, is simply supporting the "Russophobia" campaign by voicing support for May's position, Zakharova said.

She emphasized that if the US had access to materials of the Skripal case, it should release them, while if it had no related documents, it was unacceptable to draw conclusions and support anyone's position.

UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson on the Skripal Case

Commenting on the issue, Boris Johnson claimed that Putin wanted to tell people, thinking of defecting Russia "you do that, you're going to die."

© REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz UK Blocks Russia-Drafted UNSC Statement on Skripal Poisoning Probe

Boris Johnson said he was "struck by the smug sarcasm with which the Russians were denying the attack," adding that it was obvious, Russia had been illegally hung on to stocks of Soviet chemical weapons.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped unconscious on a bench in Salisbury after being exposed to what British experts have identified as a Russia-made nerve agent.

Russian officials have rejected London's claims that Moscow was in any way involved in the incident. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stressed that Russia was ready to cooperate on the investigation but needed to have access to the case materials, including samples of the substance in question.