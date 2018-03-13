Register
21:37 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nikolai Glushkov

    Russian Fugitive Ex-Businessman Dies in London at 68

    © Photo: taken from social networks
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The death of Russian national Nikolai Glushkov has been reported by his friend on Facebook; the deceased man moved to the United Kingdom in 2010 after being convicted of embezzlement and money laundering in Russia.

    Founder of the Vedomosti newspaper Demian Kudryavtsev said on Tuesday in a Facebook post that Glushkov had been found dead in his London home; he added that he had learned about the death of the Russian businessman from friends.

    "I do not know anything about the specific cause, but he was not a middle-aged man. He died in London, at home," Kudryavtsev said in an interview with the Govorit Moskva radio station.

    The reason behind Glushkov"s death is yet to be made public. However, UK police said there is no evidence showing his death is somehow linked to the resonant poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

    Russian media have contacted those individuals closest to Glushkov to find out the reason behind his death. A close friend of the deceased said to the Russian radio station Govorit Moskva that he may have died of AIDS, adding that Glushkov never hid his homosexuality. The head of Russia’s largest commercial bank, Alfa-Bank, Petr Aven earlier said that Glushkov had “got married” upon moving to Britain.

    READ MORE: Lavrov: UK Rejects Russia's Demand on Granting Access to Skripal Case Docs

    In the 1990s, Glushkov was the deputy director of LogoVaz, a car sales company founded by Boris Berezovsky, and “Aeroflot,” Russia’s flagship airline and largest passenger carrier.

    Police officers stand guard outside the home of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Russian Ex-Spy's Poisoning Seems Like Ploy to Derail UK-Russia Ties - Analysts
    In 1999, he was called to account amid a criminal investigation into embezzlement at Aeroflot. According to investigators, Boris Berezovsky an oligarch and associate of Glushkov created his “lobby” at Aeroflot’s leadership, embedding people from the firms he controlled there. Glushkov was subsequently accused of fraud, larceny and money laundering abroad. He was also on trial for trying to flee from the hospital where he was being kept in custody.

    READ MORE: Netizens Mock May's 'Circus' Fallacies Over Russian Trace in Skripals' Poisoning

    In 2004, a Moscow court acquitted Glushkov of fraud and money laundering allegations, but upheld the ruling on the abuse of power and the attempted escape from custody. He was sentenced to three years and three months in prison. However, the court ruled that the businessman be set free as he had served his time while in custody.

    In 2010 Glushkov was granted asylum in the UK and moved to London.

    In April 2017, Glushkov was sentenced in absentia by a Moscow court to eight years in prison for stealing $122 million from Aeroflot.

    Tags:
    AIDs, death, Sergei Skripal, Boris Berezovsky, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    So They Finally Met
    Can't Wait to See You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok