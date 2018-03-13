Russian Fugitive Ex-Businessman Dies in London at 68

Founder of the Vedomosti newspaper Demian Kudryavtsev said on Tuesday in a Facebook post that Glushkov had been found dead in his London home; he added that he had learned about the death of the Russian businessman from friends.
"I do not know anything about the specific cause, but he was not a middle-aged man. He died in London, at home," Kudryavtsev said in an interview with the Govorit Moskva radio station.
The reason behind Glushkov"s death is yet to be made public. However, UK police said there is no evidence showing his death is somehow linked to the resonant poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal.
Russian media have contacted those individuals closest to Glushkov to find out the reason behind his death. A close friend of the deceased said to the Russian radio station Govorit Moskva that he may have died of AIDS, adding that Glushkov never hid his homosexuality. The head of Russia’s largest commercial bank, Alfa-Bank, Petr Aven earlier said that Glushkov had “got married” upon moving to Britain.
READ MORE: Lavrov: UK Rejects Russia's Demand on Granting Access to Skripal Case Docs
In the 1990s, Glushkov was the deputy director of LogoVaz, a car sales company founded by Boris Berezovsky, and “Aeroflot,” Russia’s flagship airline and largest passenger carrier.
READ MORE: Netizens Mock May's 'Circus' Fallacies Over Russian Trace in Skripals' Poisoning
In 2004, a Moscow court acquitted Glushkov of fraud and money laundering allegations, but upheld the ruling on the abuse of power and the attempted escape from custody. He was sentenced to three years and three months in prison. However, the court ruled that the businessman be set free as he had served his time while in custody.
In 2010 Glushkov was granted asylum in the UK and moved to London.
In April 2017, Glushkov was sentenced in absentia by a Moscow court to eight years in prison for stealing $122 million from Aeroflot.
All comments
Show new comments (0)