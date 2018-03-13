Register
13 March 2018
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, March 12, 2018

    Netizens Mock May's 'Circus' Fallacies Over Russian Trace in Skripals' Poisoning

    © REUTERS/ Simon Dawson
    Viral
    0 40

    After the British premier detailed how the ex-Russian spy and his daughter were chemically poisoned in the British city of Salisbury allegedely with Russians involved web users set about making a slew of hilarious memes.

    Following Theresa May's address to the Birtish MPs on March 12, Russia has reiterated that it not only halted the production of the so-dubbed Novichok, or "newcomers" nerve agent, allegedly used to poison the Skripals, but also destroyed all its stock, as confirmed by international observers of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). However, the British leadership appears to have turned a deaf ear to it. In the meantime, the Russian statement hasn't gone unnoticed on Twitter.

    Most netizens have come up with a really stormy reaction to Theresa May's "circus" comment in the British Parliament on Monday as spokeswoman for the Russian Defense Ministry Maria Zakharova put it, saying it is based on no evidence.

    Some called May's remarks most "pathetic warmongering," while others underscored them being absolutely groundless:

    The majority, however, chose to laugh it all off with a set of hilarious memes:

    Some netizens are openly questioning how Russians thought they would be able to get away with it if they killed the former spy:

    In one comment, a Twitter who goes by the name Ian56, even uploaded a hilarious picture of Theresa May holding a test tube in her hands, which immediately refers to the ultimatum she issued to Moscow demanding the Kremlin respond:

    Another Twitter user touches upon a British nerve gas factory in Porton Down, a stone's throw from where the Skripals were poisoned, saying it would be strange to cite the Russian trace in the case given the aforementioned fact:

    In the meantime, May is giving in to her delusions and assails the audience with yet another set of fallacies, saying it is "highly likely" that Russia is behind the nerve agent assault.

    Does the phrase ring a bell? Yep, those are the exact words one of May's predecessors, Tony Blair, notoriously pronounced with regard to Saddam Hussein being "highly likely to" hit the UK with a chemical weapon missile in less than an hour. The Twitterati were quick to make mention of this.

    Others immediately recalled that Russian oligarchs and their associates had registered donations of more than £820,000 to the Conservative Party since Theresa May became prime minister, thus questioning if these were ever to be returned:

    There are also those, engaging in conspiracy theories and mentioning Ukraine as a potential perpetrator:

