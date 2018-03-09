Register
16:39 GMT +309 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Leader of the Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Muammar Gaddafi. (File)

    Belgian FM Refutes Media Reports on Vanished Funds From Gaddafi Bank Accounts

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders called "fake news" media reports on the disappearance of frozen Libyan funds from the Belgian Euroclear bank.

    The top diplomatic official was commenting on the report of the Vif weekly news outlet, claiming that 10 billion euros ($12.3 billion) out of 16.1 billion euros vanished from the bank accounts that had been frozen in line with the UN sanctions against late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and his family.

    The bank accounts were opened by the Libyan Investment Authority and its branch Libyan Foreign Investment Company. According to the media outlet, the funds were frozen in March 2011 and vanished in the period from 2013-2017. Brussels reportedly did not authorize unfreezing the funds.

    "Press freedom, certainly, exists, but when the information is false I expect that it will be corrected," Reynders told the Belga news agency, commenting on the situation.

    READ MORE: Billions Flown From Gaddafi 'Frozen Funds' in Belgium

    The Vif outlet criticized the minister's statement, noting that when it asked the Belgian Finance Ministry to comment on the situation on March 2, it did not refute the information on vanished billions, and only said that it did not authorize unfreezing the bank account.

    In 2011, the UN Security Council imposed a number of restrictive measures on Libya's authorities in relation to the repressions of civilian demonstrators protesting against the government of Gaddafi. The sanctions included the two-way arms embargo, the freeze of funds of the key country's financial institutions, including the Central Bank, a travel ban on Gaddafi's relatives and other senior figures in his administration, as well as a number of measures to prevent illicit exports of crude oil from Libya.

    READ MORE: 'Plan B' to Oust Gaddafi: Journalist Explains Libyan Ex-Leader's Ties With West

    Tags:
    fake news, press freedom, bank accounts, Muammar Gaddafi, Belgium, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian supermodel Irina Shayk at the 70th Cannes International Film Festival.
    Extraordinary Beauty: World Famous Russian Women
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok