UK Court Frees Tycoon Suspected of Aiding Gaddafi Sponsor Sarkozy - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Court on Wednesday released on bail French businessman Alexandre Djouhri, who is suspected of helping former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to fund Nicolas Sarkozy's 2007 presidential campaign, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

The bail for Djouhri's release was set at $1.3 million, while the hearing on the businessman's possible extradition to France would be held on April 17. Djouhri has been protesting against the extradition.

The businessman, who has yet to comment the reports, was detained at London's Heathrow airport on Sunday under the European arrest warrant on suspicion of fraud and money laundering, issued by France.

Another French businessman, Ziad Takieddine, told the French authorities in 2013 that Sarkozy received money from late Libyan leader during his 2007 campaign and after being elected president. In 2012, similar claims made by French media outlet Mediapart, were denied by Sarkozy.