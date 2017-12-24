Register
18:47 GMT +324 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Saif al-Islam Gaddafi visits The Desert is Not Silent exhibition of Libya's ancient and contemporary art. File photo

    Gaddafi's Son 'Knows What it Takes to Move Libya Forward' – Specialist

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Unifying the Libyan tribes is central to bringing stability to the country, believes David Otto, Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Expert, Director of TGS Security and Intelligence Consultants, a company, providing consultancy on security and intelligence matters, who took the time to participate in an interview with Radio Sputnik.

    In the midst of crisis and civil war, Libya is bracing to hold presidential elections next year. Since being freed from jail this past summer, second son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is being posited as a potential favorite for the post. Sharing his thoughts on the prospect of a member of the Gaddafi family returning to power is specialist David Otto.

    David Otto: This is a man who has gone through a political branding mill, so to speak, and he understands very much what it takes to move Libya forward, to a modern government system by the people, for the people and a system that would be void of interference in the internal affairs of Libya. I think Saif Islam, having spent a lot of time in jail, he has taken time to reflect on what really went wrong. And he now has the opportunity, perhaps, to have another go if the people of Libya really choose to elect him as the next president.

    READ MORE: Italy Welcomes Flight of Single Mothers, Orphans, Other Africans Stuck in Libya

    Sputnik: How much support does he have?

    David Otto: In terms of support, Saif Islam is somebody who is aware of the causes of credibility. He knows very well that it is the people of Libya that count. He also knows that a lot of Libyans who hold the power to vote remain the silent majority, and they continue to suffer the most from what Libya has become after his father was murdered. He has managed at this very early stage to win almost 80% of the union of tribal council members — and you are very much aware that Libya has about 140 tribes that make up Libya. Even before Gaddafi came to power, which is

    Migrants and refugees call out to Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms workers, after being located out of control sailing on a rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea, about 18 miles north of Sabratha, Libya
    © AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti
    Activists: Migrants' Rights Abuses Logical Result of 2011 NATO Invasion of Libya
    something Saif Islam has experienced himself, he knew the biggest challenge that any leadership would face, any challenge that would threaten the unity of Libya and its progress from being a poor country to being a rich country was the diverse tribal existence, where every tribe wanted to be dominant. However oppressive Western media sees what his father did, he managed to have very firm control over all of these 140 tribes. This is an experience which Saif Islam had during the leadership of his father. The time that he spent in jail, he understood the dynamics of the tribal and planned system, and he is putting some of the major tribes back together, which exist in Libya. He has a lot of support from some of these tribes, and this is what really puts him in a very strong position.

    READ MORE: Gaddafi's Son Likely to Win Some Support in Libya, But Not Presidency in 2018

    Sputnik: How is it that he's been able to gain this support? What exactly has he been doing, and what will he continue to do to try to unite all of the different tribes in Libya and bring unity to the country?

    David Otto: What Saif Islam has been able to do is to spend a lot of time to understand that in order for any president, or for anybody to have full control over Libya — he said it before, already in 2011 — he said that in order for anybody to have firm control over Libya, they have to be able to have a firm control and abide in the interests of the tribal councils. He has been able to put envoys on the ground to talk about the possibilities of having a unified Libya. He understands that there is the Government of National Accord in Tripoli, and then he also has the challenge of the Libyan National Army, under Khalifa Haftar. So, what Saif Islam has been doing is to garner more support from some of these tribes that switch sides when things hit the fan. He's managed to do that. A lot of Libyans are now fed up after six years of thinking that the new GNA government, which is UN-backed, would be able to create stability. But now there's a period of disillusionment among a lot of these tribes, and they then look at the way that Gaddafi's father ran Libya and think that was far better. Because of that, he has actually been able to bring a lot of support, because they see him as the only person that could actually unite most of these tribes.

    READ MORE: EU, Libya and Refugees: Europe Needs to Do More, Not Less — Specialists

    Sputnik: How is the West, namely the United States and the EU likely react to Saif Gaddafi, especially if he does win these elections?

    David Otto: It is going to be interesting. What I think is that it's going to be a somewhat confusing and somewhat unbelievable scenario for the West. But Gaddafi's son understands that in a democratically held election, it is the reaction of Libyans that will count to Saif Islam, and no-one else really matters. Libya, of course, will need foreign support, and I guess from many countries, including the African Union, that has the capacity to lift Libya from the turmoil, even if Libya is deserted by the European Union. I think if Saif Islam wins and succeeds in bringing Libya together, and halts

    Libyan oil field
    © AFP 2017/ Abdullah Doma
    Libya Discusses Boosting Oil Output Amid OPEC Cuts
    the crisis that most countries are facing as a result of Libya, and manages to stop the chaos that has been created in Libya, perhaps in coordination with the African Union, and also if he defeats the cocktail of jihadists in the Sahara region and creates stability for his regional neighbors, the reaction of the West will change for good. The West itself is desperately looking for some miracle to fix this problem, even if it benefitted them somehow from a geopolitical perspective, and if Saif Islam is that person, then I don't think they have much of a say.

    The views and opinions expressed by David Otto are those of the specialist and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    tribal council, unification, Libyan civil war, elections, African Union (AU), European Union, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Environmental Projects That Revitalize Urban Landscapes
    Environmental Projects That Revitalize Urban Landscapes
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok