19:23 GMT +306 March 2018
    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in London, May 14, 2017.

    Nicola Sturgeon Digs In Over Post-Brexit Scottish Powers

    Scotland’s ruling Nationalist Party has accused the London Government of Theresa May of trying to concentrate greater executive powers over Scotland in London.

    The Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has sought to entrench her insistence that 111 executive powers currently exercised by the European Union in Brussels should come under the control of the regional Scottish Government when Britain exits the European Union.

    ​Last week the Scottish First Minister had indicated to the BBC that the country's Parliament was likely to a reject a proposal from Westminster that would have involved the London Government itself developing a UK-wide system for how post-Brexit powers should be exercised among the different countries, saying this would restrict their authority and undermine the process of devolution that has granted countries such as Scotland greater autonomy.

    READ MORE: Scottish Government May Ask Parliament to Reject Brexit Bill — Sturgeon

    A Scottish Saltire (C) flies between a Union flag (L) and a European Union (EU) flag in front of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 27, 2016.
    © AFP 2018/ Oli Scarff
    Scottish Conservative Leader Calls for Greater Devolution After Brexit
    Most of the relevant powers concern authority over areas such as agricultural policies, environment protections and standards and the regulation of fishing in Scottish waters. Currently the regional Parliament's powers cover issues relating to taxation.

    Calls for greater devolution of power to Edinburgh has recently come from the unlikely source of the Conservatives' leader in Scotland, Ruth Davidson. Since the latter decades of the twentieth century, successive British governments have used the creation of sub-national parliaments with limited power in the UK's constituent nations to ward off more radical calls for independence.

    Brexit, European Union, Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), Ruth Davidson, Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland, United Kingdom
