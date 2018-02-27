Register
17:04 GMT +327 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pro-EU rallies held throughout Scotland as rest of the UK votes for Brexit

    Scottish Government May Ask Parliament to Reject Brexit Bill - Sturgeon

    © Sputnik/ Sputnik
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Scottish government will likely recommend its parliament to refrain from approving the bill on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday.

    "I will not sign up to something that effectively undermines the whole foundation on which devolution is built and no first minister, no Scottish government worth its salt, should do so… We are still trying through discussions to reach agreement [on the bill] but if I look at the situation right now I think it is very likely that that’s the position both the Scottish and the Welsh government will be in, of saying to our respective parliaments 'We do not recommend approval of the withdrawal bill," Sturgeon told BBC Radio 4's Today program.

    The politician added that in case of such developments, Scotland would introduce its own legislation "within devolved matters to give continuity to EU law."

    READ MORE: UK's Engagement with Europe After Brexit a Major Issue — Analyst

    On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum to determine whether the country should leave the 28-nation bloc. The majority of voters supported Brexit, but Scotland backed remaining within the European Union by 62 percent to 38 percent of the vote.

    Jeremy Corbyn poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ's Men of The Year awards, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Vianney Le Caer
    UK Labour Leader Corbyn Says Party to Seek New UK-EU Customs Union After Brexit
    The bill that stipulates the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union sets 23:00 GMT March 29, 2019 as the exact time for the country’s exit from the bloc. The document will end the precedence of EU laws over UK legislation by repealing the 1972 European Communities Act, which formalizes London’s membership in the European Union.

    Several political parties, including Sturgeon's Scottish National Party (SNP), have repeatedly called for amendments to the bill.

    Related:

    According to Leaked Report, Brexit Will Significantly Impact the Irish Economy
    Top Labor MPs Advise Corbyn to Endorse Single Market With EU After Brexit
    Greek PM Suggests Luxury Taxes to Compensate Payments to EU Budget Post-Brexit
    Tags:
    Brexit, Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok