Scottish Government May Ask Parliament to Reject Brexit Bill - Sturgeon

"I will not sign up to something that effectively undermines the whole foundation on which devolution is built and no first minister, no Scottish government worth its salt, should do so… We are still trying through discussions to reach agreement [on the bill] but if I look at the situation right now I think it is very likely that that’s the position both the Scottish and the Welsh government will be in, of saying to our respective parliaments 'We do not recommend approval of the withdrawal bill," Sturgeon told BBC Radio 4's Today program.
The politician added that in case of such developments, Scotland would introduce its own legislation "within devolved matters to give continuity to EU law."
READ MORE: UK's Engagement with Europe After Brexit a Major Issue — Analyst
On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum to determine whether the country should leave the 28-nation bloc. The majority of voters supported Brexit, but Scotland backed remaining within the European Union by 62 percent to 38 percent of the vote.
Several political parties, including Sturgeon's Scottish National Party (SNP), have repeatedly called for amendments to the bill.
All comments
Show new comments (0)