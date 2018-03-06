Register
20:24 GMT +306 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    WWW.LIGHTCATCHER.IT Projekt Präsentation (Ural, Vision, APO Nikkor 1780mm, Ambrotypie, Dolomiten)

    Photo Master Builds in Giant Camera Into Russian Military Truck (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    © Photo: Youtube / Lightcatcher
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 90

    Meet Kurt Moser, an unrivalled up-and-coming Italian photographer who is set to apply his expertise as a cameraman to something really revolutionary. That is the giant "Lightcatcher" camera, set to be comfortably housed in a Russian military truck. Most notably, its resolution will approach that of a space telescope - inspiring, isn't it?

    The photographer has set a goal for himself: to convert a 'retro' Russian military vehicle into something that would give a second life to an old-school photography technique dubbed ambrotype.

    Ambrotype portrait by Kurt Moser
    © www.lightcatcher.it
    Ambrotype portrait by Kurt Moser

    This is essentially an art of rendering perfectly realistic images on black cathedral glass – a visual language suited to expressing almost everything, even the glow of human eyes.

    Ambrotype portrait by Kurt Moser
    © www.lightcatcher.it
    Ambrotype portrait by Kurt Moser
    Ambrotype portrait by Kurt Moser
    © www.lightcatcher.it
    Ambrotype portrait by Kurt Moser

    Why a Russian Cold War-era Ural truck, you ask?

    Well, ambrotype images can solely be shot in pitch-dark premises, so the sealed compartment of the truck suits the intention just fine, since the pictures have to be developed within minutes.  Massive 150cm plates put into the truck can be driven to whatever location, which renders it possible to make gigantic (60" x 40") ambrotype landscape images right on site.

    Commenting to Sputnik, Kurt enthusiastically remarked: "It’s not me who found the camera, but this camera has found me!" The "Lightcatcher" project first came to his mind after he restored the original 1907 Bellows camera, which he affectionately called "baby."

    Impatient to make use of the giant device, Kurt turned his eyes to the picturesque Dolomite region in his native Italy, and  said he has "rediscovered" his home country. But in order to bring together the retro photography technique of 1850 – ambrotype – and the giant, two-meter camera, Kurt desperately needed a dark studio to house the equipment, and this is where the Russian truck came in handy.

    "The ideal vehicle for getting into the mountains easily and working there. The truck is my camera, darkroom and home, all in one!" Kurt told Sputnik.

    For the time being, Kurt and his team are carrying out their project in Italy’s Dolomite mountains, determined to produce  unique "direct positive photographs of the rocky area as well capture the last generation of mountain farmers"  who live up in the mountains.

    The Ural truck
    © YouTube/Praemio
    The Ural truck

    Once this part of the project is over, Kurt has shared with Sputnik his willingness to proceed still further. One day he would like to go to another continent — namely the Sahel area in northern Africa, with the to target the elusive Tuareg Lords of the Desert.  One of the options is to embark on the UNESCO project on the Aeolian Islands, which is snapping up the last generation of fishermen on this volcanic archipelago.

    Kurt Moser
    © www.lightcatcher.it
    Kurt Moser

    "And, last but not least, we also thought about going to the Altai Mountains in Russia," Kurt remarked. He cited an ethnographic expedition there in late 18th century,  which  they  had original recordings of, namely glass negative plates which they might take a chance to explore in depth. 

    READ MORE: Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards

    He went on to say that the project had been financed only in part – through fundraising on "Kickstarter" last year; and his team continues to look for sponsors. They have already come up with an ambitious schedule of exhibitions: starting from South Tyrol in Italy to Berlin, later on.

    Kurt , Barbara & model
    © www.lightcatcher.it / Jose Lanzinger
    Kurt , Barbara & model
    Kurt Moser
    © www.lightcatcher.it
    Kurt Moser

    Thanks to its outstanding ethnographic and cultural contribution to the Dolomites region, the Lightcatcher project secured the patronage of the local UNESCO department – just one step towards "expanding into an international documentary project for unique landscapes and cultures," its press release states.


    Related:

    Gal Gadot Kisses Oscar Winner at Vanity Fair Bash (PHOTO)
    Mysterious Object Reportedly Falls From the Sky in Japan, Spooks Locals (PHOTO)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Three's a Crowd?
    Three's a Crowd?
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok