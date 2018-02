Experience the best in contemporary photography: free to enter and open to artists from all countries, the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards is a powerful voice in the picture-taking industry, with the ability to set up the careers of its winning, shortlisted and commended photographers.

The exhibition will take place at the famous Somerset House, London from April 20th to May 6th.

All category winners in the Professional, Open, Youth and Student Focus competitions will receive the latest digital imaging equipment from Sony. Cash prizes of $25k will be presented to the Photographer of the Year and $5k to the Open Photographer of the Year.