Russia Slams UN Human Rights Council Draft on E Ghouta

The UN Human Rights Council has voted in favor of adopting the UK-proposed draft resolution, rejecting Russia's amendments. The Russian delegation regards the refusal to take its proposal into account as a public announcement for the support of terrorists.

Russia considers the UN Human Rights Council statement on the situation in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta "disconnected from the situation on the ground," Aleksei Goltiaev, a Senior Counselor at the Russian mission to the UN Office Geneva, said Monday.The UN Human Rights Council (HRC) approved the UK draft resolution on Syria's East Ghouta, rejecting amendments proposed by Russia, according to the results of the vote.

Earlier in the day, the council voted in favor of adopting the UK-proposed draft resolution. As many as 29 members of the council voted in favor of adopting the document, four officials voted against and 14 abstained.

Syrian Military Says Eastern Ghouta Militants Promised to Free Civilians in Exchange for Humanitarian Aid - Russian MoD

Russia's amendments were dropped from the approved draft. Moscow proposed adding clauses to the resolution that states condemn all terrorist acts in Syria, including those in East Ghouta, and refuse to provide any support for terrorists on the territory of the country. Therefore, the refusal of the HRC members to accept Russia's amendments shall be regarded by Moscow as an outright demonstration of support for terrorists

In addition, Moscow had appealed to the states participating in the vote to add to the text of the resolution a paragraph on the crimes of militants against civilians in East Ghouta and to include a clause on humanitarian corridors to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians.

Russian Military: Militants in Eastern Ghouta Keep Blocking Exits for Civilians

The draft resolution set forth by the UK condemns the massive violation of human rights in Syria. In particular, London proposed condemning attacks on medical facilities and civilian infrastructure, "airstrikes against civilians," and the "alleged use of chemical weapons in East Ghouta."

The vote in the HRC on the UK-proposed draft comes after, on February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2401 introducinga 30-day truce on the entire territory of Syria to ensure the safely of humanitarian aid and the medical evacuation of those injured. However, the ceasefire regime does not cover military operations against the Daesh, al-Qaeda, and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front) terrorist groups.

The humanitarian situation in the suburb east of the Syrian capital, has drastically deteriorated since February 18, when Syrian government forces launched an operation codenamed “Damascus Steel,” in a bid to clear the region of militants. According to the Russian military, the terrorist groups in the region are purposely struggling to escalate the situation in East Ghouta, preventing civilians from leaving the area and provoking retaliatory fights against the Syrian government.