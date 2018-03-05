Register
14:38 GMT +305 March 2018
    A man walks past damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 8, 2017

    Russia Slams UN Human Rights Council Draft on E Ghouta

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    The UN Human Rights Council has voted in favor of adopting the UK-proposed draft resolution, rejecting Russia's amendments. The Russian delegation regards the refusal to take its proposal into account as a public announcement for the support of terrorists.

    Russia considers the UN Human Rights Council statement on the situation in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta "disconnected from the situation on the ground," Aleksei Goltiaev, a Senior Counselor at the Russian mission to the UN Office Geneva, said Monday.The UN Human Rights Council (HRC) approved the UK draft resolution on Syria's East Ghouta, rejecting amendments proposed by Russia, according to the results of the vote.

    READ MORE: Russia to Proceed With Implementing UNSC Truce Resolution in Eastern Ghouta

    Earlier in the day, the council voted in favor of adopting the UK-proposed draft resolution. As many as 29 members of the council voted in favor of adopting the document, four officials voted against and 14 abstained.

    A Syrian man walks past destroyed buildings in the rebel-held town of Haza, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus
    © AFP 2018/ ABDULMONAM EASSA
    Syrian Military Says Eastern Ghouta Militants Promised to Free Civilians in Exchange for Humanitarian Aid - Russian MoD
    Russia's amendments were dropped from the approved draft. Moscow proposed adding clauses to the resolution that states condemn all terrorist acts in Syria, including those in East Ghouta, and refuse to provide any support for terrorists on the territory of the country. Therefore, the refusal of the HRC members to accept Russia's amendments shall be regarded by Moscow as an outright demonstration of support for terrorists

    In addition, Moscow had appealed to the states participating in the vote to add to the text of the resolution a paragraph on the crimes of militants against civilians in East Ghouta and to include a clause on humanitarian corridors to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians.

    READ MORE: What Mainstream Media Won't Tell You About Eastern Ghouta

    A picture taken on February 28, 2018 shows flames erupting in the horizon following a reported rocket attack in al-Shaffuniyah, in the enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus
    © AFP 2018/ Ammar SULEIMAN
    Russian Military: Militants in Eastern Ghouta Keep Blocking Exits for Civilians
    The draft resolution set forth by the UK condemns the massive violation of human rights in Syria. In particular, London proposed condemning attacks on medical facilities and civilian infrastructure, "airstrikes against civilians," and the "alleged use of chemical weapons in East Ghouta."

    The vote in the HRC on the UK-proposed draft comes after, on February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2401 introducinga 30-day truce on the entire territory of Syria to ensure the safely of humanitarian aid and the medical evacuation of those injured. However, the ceasefire regime does not cover military operations against the Daesh, al-Qaeda, and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front) terrorist groups.

    READ MORE: Militants in Syrian Eastern Ghouta Impede Civilians' Exit — Russian Military

    The humanitarian situation in the suburb east of the Syrian capital, has drastically deteriorated since February 18, when Syrian government forces launched an operation codenamed “Damascus Steel,” in a bid to clear the region of militants. According to the Russian military, the terrorist groups in the region are purposely struggling to escalate the situation in East Ghouta, preventing civilians from leaving the area and provoking retaliatory fights against the Syrian government.

