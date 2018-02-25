Register
25 February 2018
    Buildings destroyed in the course of military operations in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus suburbs

    Terrorists Purposely Escalate Situation in Eastern Ghouta - Russian Military

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    461

    HMEYMIM (Sputnik) - The leaders of the Jaysh al-Islam, Failak al-Rahman and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groups (banned in Russia) deliberately escalate the situation in Eastern Ghouta, all attempts by Damascus to help civilians in this area are hindered by militants, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said Saturday.

    “The humanitarian, social and economic situation in Eastern Ghouta is deliberately exacerbated by the leaders of the al-Islam, Failak Ar-Rahman and Jabhat al-Nusra illegal armed groups. All attempts by the government of the Syrian Arab Republic to provide assistance to civilians in the Eastern Ghouta region are blocked by militants,” spokesman Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko told a briefing.

    US forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US Coalition Should Stop 'Occupation Attitude' in Syria - Russian Envoy to UN
    The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation also reported that terrorists in Syria fired 27 mines and two rockets at Damascus’ suburbs and settlements in the Damascus province, killing four civilians and injuring over 50 people.

    “Over 24 hours, 27 mines and two rockets were fired from areas controlled by illegal armed groups in Eastern Ghouta at Damascus’ suburbs and settlements in the province. One of rockets hit a house in Rukn ad-Din district of Damascus. There are significant destruction and casualties among civilians. Over 24 hours, a total of four civilians were killed and 51 more were injured,” Defence Ministry's spokesman said.

    Earlier, Russian military reported that humanitarian crisis in the region deteriorated, saying that appeals to illegal armed groups to cease resistance and surrender arms were unsuccessful and that the peace negotiations in the region were derailed.

