14:01 GMT +304 March 2018
    Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Olaf Scholz (L), Secretary-General of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Lars Klingbeil (2nd R) and German Labour and Social Minister Andrea Nahles (R) react as they look at an envelope opening machine prior to the counting of the ballots, at the headquarters of Germany's social democratic SPD party in Berlin on March 3, 2018, as SPD members voted on whether or not to join a new coalition government with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives

    German Social-Democrats Vote for Coalition With Merkel, Will Enter Gov't

    After months of difficult talks between the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the alliance of the ruling party Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) led by incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany will finally get a coalition government.

    Around 66 percent of SPD party members have approved the establishment of a new coalition with the CDU/CSU alliance, a party official has announced, and it will enter the government, Hamburg burgermeister and projected finance minister Olaf Scholz has stated.

    Merkel has congratulated the SPD on the party's Twitter and said she was looking forward to working with the Social Democrats.

    On Monday, majority of the CDU also voted in favor of the coalition with the SPD.

    Thus, Germany is on track to finally break the six-month-long political deadlock. The grand coalition of the parties who have been governing the country since 2013 will reemerge, and Angela Merkel will likely be sworn in as Chancellor in March, taking the office for the fourth consecutive term.

    Germany's two largest parties, the alliance of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria and the SPD, each saw the number of their seats in Bundestag plummet at the latest parliamentary election in September, while the AfD, a Bundestag first-timer, became the third largest force in the German parliament with 94 seats out of 709.

    READ MORE: Schulz Stepping Down as SPD Leader Unlikely to Impact German Politics — Lawmaker

    The new government has been in the making since then. The CDU/CSU first attempted to form a coalition with the Greens and the Free Democratic Party, but the talks with those parties collapsed. The alliance was then left with several options, including the formation of a minority government on its own, holding a new election or negotiating with the SPD.

