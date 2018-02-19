Register
14:15 GMT +319 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    German flags wave in front of the Reichstag building, host of the German Federal Parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. (File)

    Schulz Stepping Down as SPD Leader Unlikely to Impact German Politics - Lawmaker

    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MUNICH (Sputnik) - Martin Schulz's resignation as leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) will unlikely have a major effect on German politics or the formation of the coalition government, Gerold Otten, a member of the German Bundestag's defense committee from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik.

    "He [Schulz] was not part of this system, he was not involved in the political structure of the party. So I don’t think this [Schulz stepping down as SPD leader] to have any effect on the Party and on the government," Otten said.

    Schulz stepped down with immediate effect on Tuesday with the hope of putting an end to the turbulence that has rocked the center-left party since it agreed on a coalition deal with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives. 

    Martin Schulz, chairman of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), front left, German Chancellor and chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, front right, and Horst Seehofer, rear center, chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU), arrive for coalition negotiations on a new German government between the Christian Unions bloc and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    German Coalition Deal Shows No Lessons Learned From Past 'Severe' Mistakes - AfD
    Next day, Merkel said that her Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) alliance had concluded the talks on forming a coalition government with the SPD.

    READ MORE: She's a Lady: Who May Become Next SPD Leader After Schulz

    On Friday, a poll revealed that support for the SPD had dropped to a record low of 16 percent amid the party's political crisis, putting the party's rating just one percent ahead of the right-wing AfD. The same day, Schulz turned down the post of foreign minister in the country's new coalition government, saying that the interests of his party would always be a priority for him.

    On Germany's Defense Budget

    The cost of Germany's proposed increase to the country’s defense spending is just a required minimum to keep the current level, and can be compared to "a drop of water," Gerold Otten noted.

    "I think this is just a minimum of what they need to do just to maintain and keep up the level. I don’t see it as big change in defense spending," Otten said on the sidelines of the MSC.

    He stressed that in contrast, the French Defense Ministry had planned to allocate up to 300 billion euros ($372 billion) until 2025.

    "And what we see here [in Germany] is like a drop of water on a hot stone," Otten stressed.

    At the 54th Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Friday, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said that Germany would allocate additional funds to defense and development over the next four years. According to media reports, Von der Leyen said that Germany’s military spending would reach 39.2 billion euros ($48.6 billion) by 2020.

    REAd MORE: Germany Poses No Threat to Russia Despite Its Increasing NATO Clout — Analyst

    The same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised Germany's role in the military alliance but said that the country should increase its military spending.

    In 2017, only six of the 29 NATO members — the United States, Greece, Estonia, the United Kingdom, Romania and Poland — spent 2 percent of their GDP on defense, according to the NATO's June 29 defense spending report. 

    Related:

    Top German Diplomat Says Berlin Can 'No Longer Recognize’ America
    Thousands Rally Against Munich Security Conference in Germany (VIDEO)
    EU Considers US Sanctions More Than Ambiguous - German Foreign Minister
    'Billions for Defense': German Government Plans to Increase Its Military Budget
    Tags:
    defense budget, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Alternative for Germany (AfD), Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok