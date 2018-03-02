Register
21:03 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech at Mansion House, in London, Friday, March 2, 2018

    HIGHLIGHTS: UK Prime Minister Responds to Europe's Draft Brexit Proposal

    © AP Photo/ Leon Neal/Pool Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Brussels has released a 120-page draft document setting out the blueprint for Britain’s exit from and future relationship with the European Union.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May has responded to the EU’s draft vision for Brexit in a speech setting out five conditions that must be met in order for the process to be considered a success for the United Kingdom.

    Respect the Referendum

    Mrs. May reiterated her desire to for Europe and Britain to maintain closely entwined relationships, saying of the June 2016 EU Membership Referendum “It was not a vote for a distant relationship with our neighbours.”

    Jeremy Corbyn poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ's Men of The Year awards, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Vianney Le Caer
    Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit Balancing Act
    However she also emphasized that the Leave result meant that the UK could not maintain its current membership of Europe’s most important institutions, namely the Customs Union in which the EU’s member states negotiate trade agreements collectively with other parts of the world, the Single Market which governs the internal economic policies of member states on matters such as industry subsidies and the European Court of Justice, according to which the whole of the European Union operates as a single legal jurisdiction.

    The PM laid out her intention to withdraw the UK from all of these institutions in her 2017 Lancaster House Speech, which she has been under considerable pressure from her own party to stick to.

    Agreement Must Endure

    The Prime Minister also outlined that the final outcome of the negotiations between London and Brussels must be permanent and could not be subject to renegotiation.

    “After Brexit both the UK and the EU want to forge ahead with building a better future for our people, not finding ourselves back at the negotiating table because things have broken down.”

    Protect People's Jobs and Security

    Of greatest concern to the Government is the status of its future trading relationship, which Mrs May spoke of her desire to maintain despite insisting that Britain would not remain inside the Customs Union. She suggested however that a new customs relationship could be forged with the Continent whereby import and export standards between the two sides could be kept in so-called “regulatory alignment,” so as to minimize any future trade obstacles. May also expressed a willingness to keep the UK within certain EU-affiliated industry bodies such as chemicals, aviation and pharmaceuticals.

    Modern, Open Tolerant Democracy

    Despite the perception of Britain turning its back on Europe, the Prime Minister claimed that Brexit must be consistent with the country's self-image as, "a modern, outward looking European democracy" that celebrates its history and the diversity of its people. Recent polling has however shown a significant amount of public support across all parts of the UK for curbing immigration and particularly ending the free movement of people that is a condition of EU membership.

    Strengthen the Union

    "Nor is Brexit an end in itself. Rather, it must be the means by which we reaffirm Britain's place in the world and renew the ties that bind us here at home," she said.

    The most politically dangerous consequence of the Brexit process for the Prime Minister, is the threat it could pose to the integrity of the United Kingdom itself. The December joint-report in which the two sides agreed to proceed to the second stage of trade negotiations would almost sunk by the Conservatives coalition partners, the DUP, who feared that a special relationship between the EU and Northern Ireland in order to maintain a frictionless border could weaken the institutional links between Belfast and the rest of Great Britain. London has also rejected demands from the Scottish Government, which is vehemently opposed to Brexit, that Scotland be allowed to remain a member of the Single Market.

    Related:

    Theresa May Slams EU's Brexit Draft Text
    PM May to Tusk: EU Draft on Brexit Undermining British Unity
    Tony Blair to Implore Brussels to Side with UK Remainers and Thwart Brexit
    Brexit May Result in $6.1Bln Drop in UK Car Industry – Report
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok