Register
22:30 GMT +301 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The red sun is pictured over a hospital car park in north London

    Brexit May Result in $6.1Bln Drop in UK Car Industry – Report

    © Photo: Rochelle Mayers
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The introduction of EU trade barriers after Brexit will result in a $6.1 billion drop in the United Kingdom’s car exports and risk hundreds of millions of dollars of inward investment, the UK Parliament’s Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee said in its report Thursday.

    In its report, the committee also stated that in case no deal between London and Brussels is achieved, it will put hundreds of thousands of UK jobs at risk, while non-tariff barriers with the EU, in the form of border delays and increased bureaucracy, will impede the country's competitiveness.

    "We have not identified any potential benefits from regulatory divergence from the EU, whether in terms of competitiveness or improved access to new overseas markets. There are only costs," the report said.

    The UK automotive sector employs 169,000 people directly and 814,000 people in associated supply chains throughout the country, while almost 86 percent of vehicles sold in the United Kingdom are imported, around 70 percent of which are from the rest of the European Union. In 2016, the UK industry made around $106 billion.

    READ MORE: Tony Blair to Implore Brussels to Side with UK Remainers and Thwart Brexit

    The report also highlighted that, since the most UK volume manufacturers were global and foreign-owned, any new bilateral trade deals would not lead to a significant increase in investment and jobs in the national car sector.

    The committee also urged the government to keep the closest possible relationship with the existing EU regulatory and trading framework to give the country’s volume car manufacturing a chance to overcome the post-Brexit period.

    "If the Government wishes to uphold the UK’s reputation as a good location for volume vehicle manufacturing, consistent with its Industrial Strategy, we recommend that it should in its negotiations on withdrawal place a high premium on securing the frictionless trade for the automotive sector," the parliamentarians highlighted.

    Earlier on Thursday, European Council President Donald Tusk said that Brexit might result in the establishment of a hard border on the island of Ireland, the United Kingdom's only border with the EU.

    READ MORE: 'Britain Will Never Agree on Dividing Northern Ireland From the UK' — Economist

    On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. The negotiations between the United Kingdom and Brussels are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.

    The bill that stipulates the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union sets 23:00 GMT March 29, 2019 as the exact time for the country’s exit from the bloc. The document will end the precedence of EU laws over UK legislation by repealing the 1972 European Communities Act, which formalizes London’s membership in the European Union.

    Tags:
    costs, drop, industry, cars, Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok