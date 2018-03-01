Register
12:12 GMT +301 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    St Eugene's Cathedral, Francis Street, Derry, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland

    'Britain Will Never Agree on Dividing Northern Ireland From the UK' - Economist

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Ardfern / St Eugene's Cathedral, Francis Street, Derry, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Theresa May has dismissed the EU's draft option for Northern Ireland after the EU published its proposed text of the Brexit agreement. The draft bill proposes establishing a “common regulatory area between the Union and the UK in respect of Northern Ireland” in effect keeping Northern Ireland in the customs union after Brexit.

    Sputnik discussed the EU draft on the Brexit deal with Rodney Atkinson, founder of freenations.net website, one of Britain's most successful political economists and a former advisor to ministers.

    Sputnik: The Brexit treaty stated that Britain must commit to the possibility of Northern Ireland staying in the EU customs union and the European Court of Justice, how likely is that Britain will agree to this?

    Rodney Atkinson: No likelihood at all. Even mushy Mrs. May, who's not used to saying things in a clear and strong way, has completely ruled it out. Of course, the European Union is not saying that must be the case, it's saying that it's one of the options. There isn't really a Northern Irish problem here, anyway, as it has been stated by the British Inland Revenue service, by the British ministries dealing with agriculture, they both said they could envisage no scenario in which it was necessary to have a real hard border between North and South in Ireland. Also, of course, if there was any form of customs union, as the Labour Party is suggesting, then of course, we couldn't negotiate free trade agreements with other countries, so that is out, and the other thing, of course, that they forget about Ireland, is that there's lots of tax duties and indirect taxation differences between the North and the South. It's nonsense to say there's a problem, and it's nonsense to say that Britain would ever agree in any way to dividing Northern Ireland from the United Kingdom.

    READ MORE: New UK-EU Customs Union Would Be Betrayal of Brexit Vote — May

    Sputnik: The European Union draft stated that the Brexit transition period would end on December 31, 2020, the final day of EU's current long-term budget plan, what impact could this have on the UK's budget contributions to the European Union? And what impact will it have on the Brexit negotiations between London and Brussels?

    Rodney Atkinson: Well, of course, we have all already in principal agreed to a substantial exit settlement of up to 50 billion euros, of course, this is only part of the agreement and as we say nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. Also, of course, we are insisting that if there's a trade agreement, which we are offering, then it must also include financial services in which, of course, Britain and London particular are pre-eminent, so all these things have got to be agreed, and a lot of these things are red lines for the British side, it's just that our negotiators are not as strong in shouting from the rooftops as Mr. Barnier (Michel Barnier — EU chief  Brexit negotiator) and his friends are, but the EU has got a lot of work to do in order to come to an agreement which will satisfy German and French carmakers, wine producers and all the others who would be seriously affected if there was no free trade agreement.

    A demonstrator carries a Union Jack and a European Union flag as the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier visits Downing Street in London, Britain
    © REUTERS/ Hannah Mckay/File
    Irish Border Issue Could Complicate Brexit Negotiations - Analyst
    Sputnik: What, if any alternatives, to the EU draft could Britain put forward now?

    Rodney Atkinson: There's lots, as I say, there's no problem in the North-South border, indeed any borders really in future. There's lot of people who still have the feeling that a trade border is full of people checking every lorry that goes through and every package that goes through, and, of course, that's not the way its done at all nowadays, it's all sort of pre-declared digitally.

    Sputnik: Some experts have been saying that the European Union suggestion raises the specter of Britain leaving the bloc with no deal, what would you say to that?

    Rodney Atkinson: I don't think this particular document does that, it's really a summary of the state we're at the moment, but it all depends, if some of Barnier's more extreme claims turn out to be non-negotiable, then, of course, we would say: “I'm sorry, we can't come to an agreement with you” — and we'll have to leave without a deal and this is going to cost the European Union hundreds of billions of euros, but I'm sure normal people negotiating from a position where we already have free trade, this is the only time a trade agreement is being negotiated where you start from a position of free trade or reasonably free trade, and it should be easy enough, it's just a question of the political will, and if the European Union wishes to play hardball, trying to punish Britain for leaving, then, of course, I think the EU will be the one to suffer most.

    The views and opinions expressed by Rodney Atkinson are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    European Union, Theresa May, Britain, Northern Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok