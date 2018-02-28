Register
28 February 2018
    London

    One in Two UK Women MPs Aware of Sexual Harassment – Survey

    Europe
    Parliamentary members are to debate the issue of sexual harassment in politics today.

    The UK-based Young Women's Trust (YWT) has published the results of a survey of the country's Parliamentarians claiming that one in four members at Westminster and just over fifty percent of female members are aware of sexual harassment and abuse occurring at the heart of Britain's political institutions.

    ​The study surveyed the attitudes of 150 sitting members, revealing that 89 percent of female members believed that sexual discrimination is still prevalent in the institution. Significantly fewer male MPs however held the same view, at 58 percent.

    "Parliament should set the standard. If our lawmakers can't get it right, we have a real problem. Supporting more women into a male-dominated workplace, for example, can help change the culture. Everyone should be able to feel safe at work," the YWT's director Dr. Carole Easton said in a statement.

    YWT has previously reported on widespread discrimination against women in the workplace in Britain, claiming three in ten women have experienced discrimination based on their gender while searching for work.

    Concerns have recently been raised about levels of sexual harassment within the Labour Party, with 43 female members of the party submitting a report to leader Jeremy Corbyn detailing the prevalence of harassment and abuse within the organization which has been claimed to exist at all levels.

    sexual harassment, MPs, politicians, women, human rights, politics, United Kingdom
