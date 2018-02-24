Register
15:11 GMT +324 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on October 14, 2015 prison guards walk in a yard during a press visit in the then new prison in Valence, southeastern France

    French Prison Union Claims Deradicalization Plan Fails to Address Their Demands

    © AFP 2018/ Philippe DESMAZES
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    PARIS (Sputnik) - French prison staff union is unhappy with the national deradicalization plan, which creates more places in prison rather than more prison guard jobs and fails to address the employees' demand for safer working conditions, Pascal Decary, the representative of CGT Penitentiaire union in the city of Lille, told Sputnik.

    "It doesn't correspond to what the syndicates asked for, we need much more means, especially at the level of personnel; they created places in prisons which we didn't really ask for. After a prison is built, it has to be filled with personnel. It's not about opening a prison, it's about hiring more personnel," Decary said.

    The strikes in January were called by three unions, Ufap Unsa, Force Ouvriere and CGT Penitentiaire, but only the first one accepted the Justice Ministry's plan for the improvement of working conditions in late January. The CGT Penitentiaire representative said that the other unions did not see government's proposals as a move forward, but the syndicates could not continue protesting over a threat of suspension or salary cuts.

    "No, we don't call for manifestations because we faced sanctions. We have a special status, and it's complicated to be on a strike. We were suspended, were fined. We can't afford protesting for now, we'll have our salaries slashed this month, but we can't always have that," Decary explained.

    READ MORE: France to Boost Prison Capacity for Radicalized Inmates by 1,500 People

    Decary added that the French government fails to see the roots of the problem and suggested that the whole prison system has to be redesigned,

    "It seems that the government goes on without taking our core demands into account. In prisons there are people who want to get out, and those who don't. And I think that we need to deal with those who do want to get out, and care a little bit less about those who don't," the union representative said.

    The detention conditions at the moment make it harder for inmates to integrate into society after their release, Decary said.

    "If we create three-star prisons for everybody, it won't solve the problem. I've known prisons for 30 years, before every inmate used to work,… was obliged to study a little, we forced them, otherwise they were not getting anywhere. Now they can spend all their life in front of the TV or PlayStation, and do sports, so obviously these people, after they are out, they will start doing it all again," the CGT Penitentiaire representative said.

    ​French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presented a plan to tackle radicalization on Friday during a visit to Lille, including such measures as an addition of 1,500 new places for radicalized inmates in isolated prison wings. The announcement came about a month after a series of protests by French prison guards, rallying against unsafe working conditions and the threat from radicalized detainees, in particular.

    The key demands of prison guards during January protests included salary raise, hiring more staff and improving security at work. The protests began shortly after a radicalized inmate injured several prison employees in the north of France.

    Related:

    French Prison Guard Unions Protests: 'We Demand Dramatic Changes' (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    'Conspirator' of 2015 Paris Attacks Transferred From Prison to Paris for Trial
    French Prison Unions Suspend Talks With Government Over Disagreements
    Tags:
    prison, protest, demands, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
    This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok