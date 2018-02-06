Register
13:11 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Manifestation devant la Direction de l’Administration pénitentiaire (DAP) à Paris, 5 février 2018

    French Prison Guard Unions Protests: 'We Demand Dramatic Changes' (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    © Sputnik/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Prison guard unions in France are staging fresh protests, disagreeing with deal reached with the government. The trade union representatives told Sputnik, that they “won't back down.”

    French prison guard union SNP-FO is continuing to strike complaining of poor security and low pay. On Monday, workers from several prisons gathered in front of France's Justice Ministry.

    This comes after nearly two weeks of protest when at the end of January the largest of the three French prison guard unions Ufap-Unsa accepted a government proposal for better staff safety and wages.

    “The agreement signed is not enough. This document does brings something new in terms of material means but we already have three quarters of this equipment. I mean special gloves, as well as bullet-proof vests, but these bullet-proof vests are completely useless in prison. So we can't talk about any real results, some kind of radical changes,” Thibault Capelle, the FO guard union representative told Sputnik.

    He also added that safety issues still haven't been resolved:

    “What prison workers now demand are dramatic changes. There's not enough people — there's only one guard for 80 prisoners. There's a real insecurity syndrome in prisons at the moment and we're not be able to cope with all the incidents, we're not able to provide passive security. Today, correctional facilities workers want the whole system to be revised. Yes, this is an enormous task, but we've been asking for many years now for a conference of prison guards to be held, so to speak.  And today we're once again holding an absolutely peaceful protest (there are no barricades or tires here) to show the Department of Penitentiary Administration (DAP) that we are here. And the first reaction was that MPs have shown great interest in this issue, in particular in terms of salary and status. If these two things change for the better, this will significantly raise the appeal of our profession and finally resolve the issue of personnel security.”

    French prison guard union SNP-FO protests in Paris, February 5, 2018
    © Sputnik/
    French prison guard union SNP-FO protests in Paris, February 5, 2018

    When asked about how his colleagues, that didn't show up to protest, feel about the agreement  Capelle replied: "Our colleagues are not happy, they're just tired, most of them were completely discouraged and couldn't keep their spirits up. And it's cold outside, it's snowing… That's why there’s not as many of us here today, but as you can see people still showed up. And all this is in order to once again show the Ministry of Justice that prison employees will not back down, we will simply go  another way. Today, many people called in sick again. Work is disrupted in many prisons."

    According to him, "Last time it was with Javad Bendaud — they had to overcome the resistance put up by those on strike to take him out of prison. Today the fight continues. In addition to hampering the work of correctional facilities, there are other ways, and if necessary, we will use them. I think that today this protest is reaching the parliament. And today we entrust our destiny into the hands of the politicians that we elected, including by employees of prisons, because we are, first of all, citizens. And today they must take up this fight, they must take our demands to the very top.”

    READ MORE: French Prison Guards Unions Fail to Reach Agreement With Government

    Sputnik also spoke to another FO union representative who said he feels that the agreement reached, signed by the Ufap-Unsa union is a betrayal:

    “We oppose the agreement signed by the Ufap — Unsa union, which is seen by many as a stab in the back, as a betrayal. If we lasted another 48 hours, it would've been possible to press the government more and to achieve what we've been demanding for many years — the recognition of category B (category of staff of the civil service in France), the improvement of the status of our profession, which will make it more attractive. We've been waiting for this requirement to be fulfilled for many years, as well as our wages, which need to be in line with our difficult working conditions. This would allow us to hire employees, now we can't hire or even retain employees who are leaving and looking for other work."

    French prison guard union SNP-FO protests in Paris, February 5, 2018
    © Sputnik/
    French prison guard union SNP-FO protests in Paris, February 5, 2018

    He further noted, "Another aspect is security. We in the FO (Force ouvrière) union don't agree with those agreements that were reached on security. We believe that there's nothing new in the deal, all this already exists. We are told about the means of protection — we already have them. We are told about special shoes — but the administration will save even more money on these shoes, because the shoes they're going to buy are cheaper than the ones we wear now. All this is done simply to divert attention. We came here to say that we will not back down. The trade union "Ufap-Unsa's” signing of the agreement  didn't end the strike, so the administration began to threaten, press and punish. They punish our colleagues who go on strike, deduct from their wages and even go as far as to punish our colleagues who are undergoing cancer treatment. Everything's mixed up, it's unclear what's happening. We are here, we'll continue to protest and we'll think about how to compel the government to back down in the coming months and how to achieve our demands in terms of security, pay and status."

    Fresnes prison protests
    © Sputnik/
    Prison Officers' Rallies Against Overpopulation, Violence in Jails Hit France
    The strikes started on January 11, after an attack on several prison guards by a German radical Islamist inmate, who had been sentenced to 18 years for his involvement in a 2002 attack on a Tunisian synagogue, at a prison in Vendin-le-Vieil, in northern France.

    After the attack employees at the prison staged a protest, that was followed by weeks of nationwide protests across prisons in dozens of other cities in France, where guards burned tires, clashed with the riot police and blocked entrances.

    Tags:
    protests, prison, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Blizzard of Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    'Blizzard of the Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok