Register
13:30 GMT +320 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Euro logo is pictured in front of the former headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on July 20, 2015.

    Projected Right-Wing Rise in Italy Challenges Eurozone Unity

    © AFP 2018/ Daniel Roland
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Despite the fact that last year French National Front Marine Le Pen’s plan to pull out of the Eurozone cost her votes in the presidential election, the leader of the Italian Northern League party Matteo Salvini still prefers to play the “no single currency” card, reiterating his opposition to the euro.

    While many Italians may be looking forward to changes in the country’s economy, ending “austerity,” large banks and hedge funds have sounded the alarm, advising clients to get ready for trouble ahead of the upcoming elections in early March.

    The March 4 election is largely expected to produce no clear winner, creating difficulties in forming a government as well as complicating the envisaged economic reforms that the European Union is seeking.

    READ MORE: Anti-Fascists Protest Against Right-Wing Forza Nuova in Italy's Bologna (VIDEO)

    What concerns many investors is the European Central Bank’s (ECB) shrinking of the bond-buying program, given that the member of the so-called troika is the only major buyer of Italian treasury debt.

    “Italian corporations are not offering enough political risk premiums ahead of the March 4 election. We would recommend cutting exposure to the region,” said Matthew Bailey, a credit strategist at JP Morgan, as cited by The Telegraph.

    Bridgewater Association, the world’s largest hedge-fund firm, has boosted its short bets against Italian banks and insurers to $3 billion (as of early February) up from $1.1 billion shorts in October ahead of the elections, Bloomberg reported. A total of 18 companies have been targeted including Italy’s energy groups Enel and Eni, as well as the banks Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaulo.

    Enel and Eni are among the biggest beneficiaries of the ECB’s bond-purchasing program, which could come to an end in September 2018. Bridgewater’s biggest short bet is against Intesa Sanpaulo, Italy’s second largest bank by assets, regarded as the country’s most stable bank.

    READ MORE: Trader Takes a Risk With Bitcoin, Becomes Cryptocurrency Billionaire

    Bridgewater has mainly targeted Italy’s fragile financial sector, with the fund’s head Ray Dalio warning that rising populism in Europe is a threat to the integrity of the Union.

    Demonstrators march during an anti-racism rally in Macerata, Italy, February 10, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Yara Nardi
    'Italians First': Anti-Immigration Sentiments Spread Across Italy Ahead of Elections

    Indeed, the Northern League’s Salvini has never stopped ramping up his Eurosceptic rhetoric, sticking to the party’s anti-euro platform, having repeatedly called the euro a “failed experiment that has hurt Italy’s economy” and a “crime against humanity.”

    In January, Salvini said it was a matter of time before the euro collapsed and promised he was “preparing an emergency exit for the Italians.”

    While Savini’s Northern League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia had to enter a coalition to boost their chances to form a government, the two parties used to disagree on fiscal policy, with Berlusconi insisting that Italy remain in the Eurozone.

    READ MORE: Italian Ex-PM Berlusconi Claims He Helped End Cold War… in 2002

    To date, Salvini and Berlusconi have reached compromise, advancing a dual-currency rhetoric, proposing to introduce a parallel currency after the election.

    Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi attends the Seeds&Chips - Global Food Innovation summit, in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 8, 2017. United States former President Barack Obama will speak at the summit Tuesday.
    © AP Photo/ Luca Bruno
    Berlusconi Reemerges as New and Wise Politician Who Can Lead Italian Gov't – Pollster Cofounder

    “With a parallel currency in place, if we want to leave the euro, our economy will still be able to operate even if the European Central Bank tries to crush us by shutting off liquidity in euros,” said the Northern League’s economics spokesman Claudio Borghi.

    Italians used to be champions of euro when the single currency was launched in 1999, however, since then anti-euro sentiments have been growing in the country, as Italy appeared to be one of the most sluggish euro zone economies, with many nationals blaming the currency for high unemployment rates and low living standards.

    Tags:
    right-wing parties, hedge funds, eurozone, Northern League, Forza Italia party, Matteo Salvini, Silvio Berlusconi, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Creating Mars on Earth: How Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Creating Mars on Earth: Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok