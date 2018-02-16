Register
13:19 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

    Ex-Party Leader on N Ireland Issue: UK's May Should Stop 'Pussyfooting Around'

    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Northern Ireland has been engulfed in the political deadlock since the snap assembly election in March 2017. The situation has raised the prospect of direct rule from London, an outcome undesirable for both parties.

    Lord Trimble, the former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party and one of the architects of the Good Friday accords, which were the cornerstone of the Irish peace process, characterized the current situation in the region as "unstable" and called for the imposition of direct rule.

    READ MORE: Theresa May Reportedly to Intervene in Stalled Northern Ireland Talks

    He called for May to stop "pussyfooting around" and not to submit to Sinn Fein's provocation.

    Trimble's statement comes after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) refused to come to an agreement with Sinn Fein and declared that there was "no prospect" for a deal.

    A journalist waits in the rain outside Stormont Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland June 29, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
    New Talks Are to Take Place to Get Devolved Assembly in N Ireland Back Together
    On Tuesday, Theresa May urged the leaders of the two major Northern Irish political parties to make a final effort in their ongoing talks on forming the devolved regional government.

    The DUP and Sinn Fein have been struggling to strike a power-sharing deal since the snap assembly election in March 2017. The latest round of talks between the governing parties began in January, however, Northern Ireland still has no executive.

    READ MORE: Northern Ireland Talks Have Ended in Failure — Sinn Fein

    The apple of discord between the parties appears to be the bill on the official status of the Irish language, which is being vehemently advanced by Sinn Fein. The DUP, though trying to meet Sinn Fein's demands, suggested culture legislation that embraced Irish and Ulster Scots, which fell short of what Sinn Feins tries to achieve.

    Related:

    Australia Joins UK, US in Accusing Russia of 'NotPetya' Cyberattack
    UK Business Leaders Propose Partial Customs Union With EU
    EU Appears to Back-Track UK Sanctions Threat
    UK Labour Leader Corbyn Refutes Allegations of Being Spy - Spokesman
    Why UK Builder's Sexual Fantasies About Niece Were Always Going to End in Death
    UK Prime Minister’s Aide Apologizes for Responding to Pornographic Tweet
    Tags:
    rule, Theresa May, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok